Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Live

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

11 January, 2019 - 12:55
Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press call on Friday, with updates from 1pm, ahead of the Championship trip to West Brom - and we have the headlines.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke will provide fitness updates on those who were on duty in the FA Cup third round defeat to Portsmouth, in which he made eight changes from the line up that drew at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Alex Tettey (groin) departed in the second half at Griffin Park but was targeting a return for the promotion duel at The Hawthorns, but both the midfielder and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) returned to team training in recent days.

Farke indicated prior to the cup tie Marco Stiepermann (thigh) and Emi Buendia (ankle) are on course to be in contention for Birmingham City’s visit later this month.

Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson are back in the mix following knee and shoulder injuries respectively but set for development outings as they step up their rehab.

Moritz Leitner (ankle) remains sidelined until the start of February.

Farke will also be pressed for an update on the City future of Ivo Pinto, who has been widely touted with a move to Turkey in the January transfer window.

• Follow the press conference in the window above

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Running column: Norfolk XC Championship showed there’s plenty of talent for our young athletes to look up, says Mark Armstrong

Iona Lake cruises down the home straight on her way to winning the senior women's race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships inThetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Borderline racist’ remarks to be passed on to police as councillors apologise to Muslim community centre

Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association's community centre on Dereham Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists