Video

Praise from Eddie Howe but heartache for Daniel Farke’s Canaries in 2-1 Bournemouth cup exit

Jordan Rhodes heads a great chance wide in the dying seconds Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City slipped out of the Carabao Cup 2-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday - with a glowing tribute from Cherries’ chief Eddie Howe.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries were punished for missing a stack of chances on the south-coast, as the Premier League side advanced to the last eight.

But Howe claimed afterwards his side were fortunate to squeeze through and insisted Daniel Farke’s men would ‘take some stopping in the league’ this season.

“We know we produced a brilliant performance and that is good for the self-confidence,” said Farke. “We will be disappointed we are not in the last eight of this competition but we can take a lot from this.

“When you come to a tough ground and dominate a Premier League side it is a sign of quality and we can take that further on in the league. But the nature of the Championship is you have to prove this every three days. We have to stay focused.

“Sometimes football can be pretty unfair.

“We were really the better side but the better side doesn’t always win in football.

“We have to accept the loss. We had an unbelievable amount of chances. We dominated many parts of the game but we missed too many chances.

“We wanted to bring our identity, our philosophy, to dominate the ball and attack the opponent. It is a sign of our quality at the moment we are able to dominate such an opponent.

“I believe no other Premier League team has had this amount of chances or shots against Bournemouth, so we can be pleased with many parts of our performance.

“But you have to use those chances. We hit the post or the keeper made some saves or in three or four other situations we should have scored. When you don’t you must accept a side on fire like Bournemouth can use two of their four chances.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

The unmarked Jordan Rhodes’ spurned a superb opening deep in stoppage time at the end of the tie when he planted a near post header wide eight yards out.

“If in that moment I could have selected a player to have that chance I would 100pc choose Jordan Rhodes,” said Farke. “It is one of his big strengths in the air and to be in that position he is normally cool enough to score. In 40 attempts he is there with a goal in 39.

“This was sadly the other one.

“Normally after this amount of chances I would have been pretty disappointed with a penalty shoot out. It feels strange to lose.”

Howe was full of praise for the visitors.

“A really improving team who on that evidence will take some stopping in the Championship,” he said. “I thought they performed really well, we rode our luck and we got lucky. We’ll certainly take it. Why was that the case? I need to gather the thoughts of the players. Maybe a couple of the players who came in have not had enough games. We lacked a sharpness and a fluency that is usually in our game.”