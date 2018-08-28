Video

Marked men? Bring it on says Daniel Farke

Captain Alex Tettey leads the celebrations after a 2-1 win at the City Ground Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Bring it on is Daniel Farke’s message if Championship rivals are starting to sit up and take notice of his soaring Norwich City side.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries’ inflicted a first home defeat on Nottingham Forest in 13 games in a 2-1 comeback success that catapulted them back into the top six.

“It could be the respect will grow but we can’t affect that,” he said. “Perhaps before it was Norwich have lost many, many quality players and they have all these young lads who we don’t know the names from the academy so maybe they try a lot but it is a coincidence they have had some good results.

“But maybe now they will be pretty awake when they face us and we can’t avoid that. We don’t want to avoid that, that is exactly what we want.”

Farke’s squad celebrated in front of the away end at the final whistle but the head coach wants his players to get back down to business on Tuesday against Aston Villa.

“We got the feeling there is one unit and the fans can identity,” he said. “Not not only with the younger players but the ones who have been here several years, like Timm Klose or Alex Tettey.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

“It feels like a big family and when you have this support, even though we go 1-0 down they are standing behind us like a yellow wall, it was outstanding and I am pleased we could send them home with a win.

“We now have to go back to Carrow Road and produce this same level of performance and same unity and if we do that we can reach extraordinary heights.”

Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez’s injury scare was the only blemish on the away victory, but Farke will provide a fitness update on Monday lunchtime at Colney ahead of Villa’s midweek visit.

“He seems to be okay,” said Farke, speaking after the game. “He was just tired a bit as it was his first proper game in many weeks.

“He got a hit in his stomach and felt sick but I don’t think it is something to do with the (hernia) injury. I am pretty sure it is nothing too serious.”