Espionage is not Farke’s style as City boss has his say on Bielsa ‘spy-gate’

There's nothing underhand about Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke's match preparations Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke respects Marcelo Bielsa’s work, but Norwich City would never spy on a Championship rival.

Bielsa accepted full responsibility when a member of his backroom team was caught at Derby County’s training ground recently, but his admission it is not an isolated incident sparked widespread criticism.

The Argentinian’s conduct is now subject of a Football League investigation, and Farke opted for a diplomatic tone ahead of a crunch promotion shoot-out at Elland Road next month.

“With this situation I will speak about quality, style and class. We are a club full of quality and full of class,” said Farke. “Everyone is responsible how he prepares his team for the challenge. We all have different ways and different styles.

“In general, I just can say we as a club don’t send any spies out and if there is a session behind closed doors we respect that.

“That is our way. If a club or a head coach does it in a different way that is for others to judge. If there is a spy around to be honest I am not so sure they would realise what is happening.

“If you are watching from a bridge 200 metres away you can probably tell the difference between Grant Hanley and Emi Buendia.”

Bielsa held a bizarre press conference earlier this week where he outlined the lengths he goes to in his preparations.

“I am full of respect for the career of Marcelo Bielsa,” said Farke. “The way they are playing is a big credit to him. Maybe 10 years ago it was the case that one day before a game there was a tactical session when you play your starting line-up.

“Nowadays I don’t think there are any secret set-pieces or whatever.

“Maybe you can see if the players are in a good mood or the coach stays indoors at the training ground but there is only so much you can find out.”