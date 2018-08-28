Opinion

‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons, right, and Todd Cantwell celebrate taking the lead against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Back on top of the table, with academy youngsters playing well and another goal for top scorer Teemu Pukki – life is good for fans of league-leading Norwich City right now.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries bounced back from a disappointing first half in which Richie Towell had put Rotherham ahead after an error from keeper Tim Krul early in the first half and the Millers also hit the post soon after.

But local lad Todd Cantwell equalised with his first senior goal for City in the 55th minute and then set up Max Aarons for the crucial goal in the 71st minute, crossing for the right-back to head home.

Pukki then made sure of the victory in the 84th minute when he turned home a simple chance, created by the persistence of Marco Stiepermann.

With Leeds having won 1-0 at Sheffield United in the day’s early kick-off to move above the Canaries into first place in the Championship, the win saw Daniel Farke’s team reclaim top spot, with their 11th win in 14 league games.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below