Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

PUBLISHED: 18:15 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:15 01 December 2018

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons, right, and Todd Cantwell celebrate taking the lead against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons, right, and Todd Cantwell celebrate taking the lead against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Back on top of the table, with academy youngsters playing well and another goal for top scorer Teemu Pukki – life is good for fans of league-leading Norwich City right now.










The Canaries bounced back from a disappointing first half in which Richie Towell had put Rotherham ahead after an error from keeper Tim Krul early in the first half and the Millers also hit the post soon after.

But local lad Todd Cantwell equalised with his first senior goal for City in the 55th minute and then set up Max Aarons for the crucial goal in the 71st minute, crossing for the right-back to head home.

Pukki then made sure of the victory in the 84th minute when he turned home a simple chance, created by the persistence of Marco Stiepermann.

With Leeds having won 1-0 at Sheffield United in the day’s early kick-off to move above the Canaries into first place in the Championship, the win saw Daniel Farke’s team reclaim top spot, with their 11th win in 14 league games.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below















Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Rotherham – Canaries aim to spoil Paul Warne’s big day

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action as they welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham United hoping to preserve their EFL Championship lead.

Video Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries fans unveil Fashanu banner as part of work to promote LGBT+ inclusivity at Carrow Road

Rainbow flags on display before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy