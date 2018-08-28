Search

Opinion

‘Lacked creativity. Let’s move on. Still top of the league’ – City fans stay positive after drab draw at Hull

PUBLISHED: 22:46 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:46 27 November 2018

Tom Trybull evades a tackle from Markus Henriksen on a frustrating night for the leaders on Humberside Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

It may have been a below par performance to draw 0-0 at Hull but Norwich City remain top of the Championship table.










A first goalless draw of the campaign for Daniel Farke’s men brought a very frustrating end to a six-game winning streak, which continues now as a seven-game unbeaten run.

Tom Trybull went close twice for the Canaries before the break but it was mostly a grim first half to match the horrid wet and windy conditions on Humberside, as lowly Hull did their best to disrupt the in-form visitors.

It was Trybull again who missed the big chance for Norwich after the break, somehow heading wide from five yards after a wonderful Max Aarons cross from the right in the 69th minute.

It was a disappointing night but with Middlesbrough held to a 1-1 draw at Preston, Farke’s side remain top, a point ahead of Leeds, who beat Reading 1-0. The Canaries return to Carrow Road action on Saturday when they host Rotherham United.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below











