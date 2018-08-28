Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

‘10 unbeaten, still on a roll’ – Canaries fans satisfied with hard earned draw at Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 20:47 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:01 15 December 2018

Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Top spot in the Championship table may have slipped away but Norwich City fans were still full of praise for the efforts of the Canaries players to fight back and earn a 2-2 draw at Bristol City.










Marco Stiepermann’s fine 20-yard curling opener had put the visitors ahead after two excellent Tim Krul saves had kept the Robins at bay in the first half, before Famara Diedhiou fired the hosts level on the cusp of half-time.

Bristol then took control and the lead early in the second half, thanks to Callum O’Dowda lashing a shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

However, Max Aarons headed in a cross from substitute Onel Hernandez in the 78th minute to grab a point, with the 18-year-old scoring his second goal in three games.

With Leeds having won 1-0 at Bolton earlier in the day, the point wasn’t enough to reclaim top spot in the Championship table but it did keep Daniel Farke’s team five points clear of third-placed West Brom and unbeaten in 10 league games.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below












Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MATCHDAY LIVE: Bristol City v Norwich City – Leaders face Watkins and his Robins

Norwich City hit the road as the EFL Championship leaders travel to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Video Bristol City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki may come in for some close attention from the Bristol City defence Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Marco Stiepermann is Norwich City’s secret weapon

Marco Stiepermann has emerged as a key figure in the club's Championship charge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy