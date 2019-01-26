Opinion

‘Live and learn, point no disaster’ – Canaries fans remain patient after hard fought draw with Blades

The Norwich players in the pre match huddle in front of the home fans displaying the Yellow and Green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Despite disappointment to concede a lead twice during today’s 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United, supporters have shown their willing to afford high-flying Norwich City their patience.

The Canaries led through an early Onel Hernandez goal but were pegged back at the break by a Billy Sharp penalty in first half injury-time.

City then reclaimed the lead in the 57th minute through top scorer Teemu Pukki’s 17th league goal of the campaign in the 57th minute, only for Sharp to nod in another equaliser in the 79th minute.

With Leeds fighting back to win 2-1 at Rotherham it means the leaders have pushed three points clear at the top, leaving Norwich second and three points ahead of third-placed United.

However, with West Brom, Middlesbrough and Derby all in FA Cup action this weekend the rest of the top six now all have a game in hand on City and the Blades.

Next up for Norwich is next Saturday’s televised crunch clash at Leeds, a 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

