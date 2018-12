Opinion

‘The spirit and belief in this team is unreal!’ – Canaries fans elated after Forest thriller

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich celebrate their sides 3rd goal with Club Photographer Jason Dawson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Yet another unforgettable injury-time moment at Carrow Road has kept spirits flying high among the Norwich City faithful, following today’s bizarre and brilliant 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The Canaries roared back from 3-0 down after a match packed with controversy which saw them thwarted by a superb display from visiting goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Mario Vrancic began the comeback in the 78th minute before substitute Onel Hernandez moved centre stage with two goals deep into injury-time, the first in the fourth and the equaliser in the eighth of a remarkable finish to proceedings.

The point extended the unbeaten run of Daniel Farke’s team to 12 matches, just, and keeps them second in the Championship table – after Leeds managed an even more dramatic climax.

Kemar Roofe scored twice in injury-time at Elland Road but his double earned a 3-2 win over Blackburn for the leaders, moving them three points clear at the summit.

West Brom are now just three points behind Norwich in third place as well, following a 2-0 home win over Wigan.

