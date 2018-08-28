Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

‘The spirit and belief in this team is unreal!’ – Canaries fans elated after Forest thriller

PUBLISHED: 19:15 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:15 26 December 2018

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich celebrate their sides 3rd goal with Club Photographer Jason Dawson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich celebrate their sides 3rd goal with Club Photographer Jason Dawson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Yet another unforgettable injury-time moment at Carrow Road has kept spirits flying high among the Norwich City faithful, following today’s bizarre and brilliant 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.











The Canaries roared back from 3-0 down after a match packed with controversy which saw them thwarted by a superb display from visiting goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Mario Vrancic began the comeback in the 78th minute before substitute Onel Hernandez moved centre stage with two goals deep into injury-time, the first in the fourth and the equaliser in the eighth of a remarkable finish to proceedings.

The point extended the unbeaten run of Daniel Farke’s team to 12 matches, just, and keeps them second in the Championship table – after Leeds managed an even more dramatic climax.

Kemar Roofe scored twice in injury-time at Elland Road but his double earned a 3-2 win over Blackburn for the leaders, moving them three points clear at the summit.

West Brom are now just three points behind Norwich in third place as well, following a 2-0 home win over Wigan.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below










Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

The history of the Yorkshire Christmas Pie

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Win a tasting menu for two at Restaurant 92 in Harrogate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Julian Norton and Peter Wright - TV’s Yorkshire Vets

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

Emi Buendia suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 8

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich dashes to retreive the ball after Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chaos at Carrow Road as Hernandez snatches late equaliser for City to complete amazing comeback against Forest

Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘The spirit and belief in this team is unreal!’ – Canaries fans elated after Forest thriller

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich celebrate their sides 3rd goal with Club Photographer Jason Dawson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists