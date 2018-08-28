‘The spirit and belief in this team is unreal!’ – Canaries fans elated after Forest thriller
PUBLISHED: 19:15 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:15 26 December 2018
Paul Chesterton
Yet another unforgettable injury-time moment at Carrow Road has kept spirits flying high among the Norwich City faithful, following today’s bizarre and brilliant 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.
The Canaries roared back from 3-0 down after a match packed with controversy which saw them thwarted by a superb display from visiting goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.
Mario Vrancic began the comeback in the 78th minute before substitute Onel Hernandez moved centre stage with two goals deep into injury-time, the first in the fourth and the equaliser in the eighth of a remarkable finish to proceedings.
The point extended the unbeaten run of Daniel Farke’s team to 12 matches, just, and keeps them second in the Championship table – after Leeds managed an even more dramatic climax.
Kemar Roofe scored twice in injury-time at Elland Road but his double earned a 3-2 win over Blackburn for the leaders, moving them three points clear at the summit.
West Brom are now just three points behind Norwich in third place as well, following a 2-0 home win over Wigan.
