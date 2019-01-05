Search

Impress me. Farke’s message to two of City’s support cast

05 January, 2019 - 06:00
Felix Passlack has had a bit part role since his loan move from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke has a simple message for Felix Passlack and Ben Marshall – grab your chance when it comes.

Both could feature in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to Portsmouth after failing to force their way into the Canaries’ Championship line up.

The stunning emergence of Max Aarons and the impressive impact of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell have restricted the pair to just four league appearances between them.

Farke has plenty of sympathy with Borussia Dortmund loanee Passlack, and former Wolves man Marshall, but insists he must work for the greater good.

“It is a tricky situation for Felix. He would have expected more game time, he has played in the cups, but of course we have this homegrown rule,” said Farke.

“We have spoken many times about this topic and I am not here to win the Nobel Peace Prize, I want to win games. Max has been outstanding and in the wide areas, where Felix could also play, the same with Emi and Todd.

“It is tough for him but for us great to have this competition.

“His performances in training are pretty good, we are happy we have him and he still feels a big part of the family and loves his time here.

“It is not a topic about going back to Dortmund.

“He is not alone. Ben Marshall also has to wait.

“But if you have just 10 outfield players you can’t be successful.”

Marshall started the Championship opener at Birmingham at right-back but a spell on the sidelines with illness could not have come at a worse time. Aarons grabbed his chance in the East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town, while Buendia and in later weeks Onel Hernandez have both been fighting it out to feature on the right of midfield, as Farke’s side powered into the promotion mix.

“He had a really good pre-season, if we are honest maybe didn’t deliver in those first games at full back, although I am sure he can do that role,” said Farke. Then he had some illness and while he was out we went on an unbelievable run.

“That is why Ben has struggled to be on the team sheet, and why he is greedy to get some game time.

“This cup game is a good one for him to show what he is capable of. They just have to train well and be prepared when the chance comes, although that is not easy to get into your rhythm straight away.”

