Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Jamal Lewis and Michael McGovern earn Northern Ireland call ups

PUBLISHED: 14:33 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 08 November 2018

Jamal Lewis faces a busy international period Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jamal Lewis faces a busy international period Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City duo Jamal Lewis and Michael McGovern are part of Northern Ireland’s squad for an upcoming friendly against Republic of Ireland on November 15 and a Uefa Nations League clash against Austria at Windsor Park three days later.

Lewis appears to have established himself as Michael O’Neill’s first choice left back although McGovern’s lack of game time at Norwich has seen him fall behind Leeds’ rival Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order for his country.

City head coach Daniel Farke admitted after last weekend’s impressive 4-0 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday he would be happy for Lewis to get a breather over the international break after an injury-disrupted pre-season.

“Sometimes a bit less load would be good for him, but playing for your country is such a great honour,” Farke was quoted in The Sunday Life. “It would help a lot if he could be rested because he was struggling in pre-season with injury problems, even though he coped with it.

“We are happy for Jamal if he wants to do this.

“It is totally up to him (O’Neill) if he wants to rest him.

“He’s been playing all the games - nearly a game every three days - and without a pre-season.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Poll AWARDS: What more does Farke have to do?

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has missed out on the latest manager-of-the-month shortlist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Half a century of Carrow Road pain will add fuel to the Millwall fire against City

Tom Trybull was on target as Norwich beat Millwall 2-1 at Carrow Road on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

City defender’s fine season continues with award nomination

Timm Klose has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Major fitness boost for Norwich City defender

Sean Raggett is targeting a return next month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy