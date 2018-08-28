Video

Jamal Lewis and Michael McGovern earn Northern Ireland call ups

Jamal Lewis faces a busy international period Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City duo Jamal Lewis and Michael McGovern are part of Northern Ireland’s squad for an upcoming friendly against Republic of Ireland on November 15 and a Uefa Nations League clash against Austria at Windsor Park three days later.

Lewis appears to have established himself as Michael O’Neill’s first choice left back although McGovern’s lack of game time at Norwich has seen him fall behind Leeds’ rival Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order for his country.

City head coach Daniel Farke admitted after last weekend’s impressive 4-0 Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday he would be happy for Lewis to get a breather over the international break after an injury-disrupted pre-season.

“Sometimes a bit less load would be good for him, but playing for your country is such a great honour,” Farke was quoted in The Sunday Life. “It would help a lot if he could be rested because he was struggling in pre-season with injury problems, even though he coped with it.

“We are happy for Jamal if he wants to do this.

“It is totally up to him (O’Neill) if he wants to rest him.

“He’s been playing all the games - nearly a game every three days - and without a pre-season.”