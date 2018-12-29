Video

Norwich City v Derby County: The Lowdown

Timm Klose puts City ahead at Derby back in October. Craig Bryson levelled late on for the Rams Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City silence the Rams? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Emi Buendia (ankle) is ruled out until the end of January. Daniel Farke confirmed on Friday Buendia had suffered a similar injury to Moritz Leitner, in the Boxing Day draw against Nottingham Forest, but again does not require surgery.

Jamal Lewis (hamstring) will miss the next three games. Christoph Zimmermann is a doubt for Derby after feeling unwell in the warm up against the Reds.

Timm Klose is also being monitored. Kenny McLean could return for the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth. Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris are back in light training.

Emi Buendia is set to be out for three to four weeks with ankle ligament damage Picture:y Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Emi Buendia is set to be out for three to four weeks with ankle ligament damage Picture:y Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

DERBY TEAM NEWS

Bradley Johnson is available to face his former club after serving a five-match FA ban. Tom Lawrence is a doubt for the Rams as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. The visitors also have five left backs unavailable through injury.

Will Ivo Pinto get the call as Daniel Farke rejigs his defence following the injury to Jamal Lewis? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Will Ivo Pinto get the call as Daniel Farke rejigs his defence following the injury to Jamal Lewis? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

FROM THE DUGOUT

“We have several options. One option is to change the system. We have Marco Stiepermann as a left-sided player who can play in this role but we got the feeling he is too important for us in a different role.

“But at full back, Max Aarons started more or less on the left early in his career and it gives us this option then for him to cut inside. During the last games we have changed our formation a bit and he can play this role on the left.

“Ivo Pinto played there in cup games. On the right Ben Marshall or Felix Passlack can play on the right, and Felix played many times on the left for Borussia Dortmund.

Frank Lampard expects another tough test from Daniel Farke's Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Frank Lampard expects another tough test from Daniel Farke's Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Ben Godfrey could be there with a full back on both wings so I feel we have enough players to cope with this.”

Daniel Farke

“We’re definitely looking forward to Norwich now and it’s another massive match. They are a top, top side so it’s a game as players we all want to play in and do well.

“We’ve played Norwich already this season and we know they can play good football, but we want to go there and play our stuff as well. We know that if we play how we know we can, we can do well in the game. We have confidence in ourselves and although it will be a tough game we know we can go away, play well and get results.”

Frank Lampard

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (3-4-2-1): Krul, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Klose, Pinto, Vrancic, Tettey, Aarons, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.

Derby (4-3-3): Carson, Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Wisdom, Bryson, Huddlestone, Mount, Jozefzoon, Marriott, Wilson.

BOSS FOCUS - FRANK LAMPARD

First foray into coaching after an illustrious playing career with Chelsea and England. Guided the Rams into the play-off mix ahead of the game at Carrow Road.

ONE TO WATCH - HARRY WILSON

Liverpool prospect who impressed against Norwich last season with a goal in a 4-3 win for the Tigers on Humberside. Carried on in the same vein this season at Derby and his goal in the Boxing Day defeat at Sheffield United took his tally to a career best eight for the campaign. Fantastic talent.

BY THE BOOK

Norwich: 23/10

Draw: 5/2

Derby: 11/5

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE - DAVID WEBB (LANCS)

Shown 34 yellow but no red cards in 15 appointments this season.