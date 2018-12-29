Norwich City v Derby County: The Lowdown
Paul Chesterton
Can Norwich City silence the Rams? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.
NORWICH TEAM NEWS
Emi Buendia (ankle) is ruled out until the end of January. Daniel Farke confirmed on Friday Buendia had suffered a similar injury to Moritz Leitner, in the Boxing Day draw against Nottingham Forest, but again does not require surgery.
Jamal Lewis (hamstring) will miss the next three games. Christoph Zimmermann is a doubt for Derby after feeling unwell in the warm up against the Reds.
Timm Klose is also being monitored. Kenny McLean could return for the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth. Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris are back in light training.
DERBY TEAM NEWS
Bradley Johnson is available to face his former club after serving a five-match FA ban. Tom Lawrence is a doubt for the Rams as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. The visitors also have five left backs unavailable through injury.
FROM THE DUGOUT
“We have several options. One option is to change the system. We have Marco Stiepermann as a left-sided player who can play in this role but we got the feeling he is too important for us in a different role.
“But at full back, Max Aarons started more or less on the left early in his career and it gives us this option then for him to cut inside. During the last games we have changed our formation a bit and he can play this role on the left.
“Ivo Pinto played there in cup games. On the right Ben Marshall or Felix Passlack can play on the right, and Felix played many times on the left for Borussia Dortmund.
“Ben Godfrey could be there with a full back on both wings so I feel we have enough players to cope with this.”
Daniel Farke
“We’re definitely looking forward to Norwich now and it’s another massive match. They are a top, top side so it’s a game as players we all want to play in and do well.
“We’ve played Norwich already this season and we know they can play good football, but we want to go there and play our stuff as well. We know that if we play how we know we can, we can do well in the game. We have confidence in ourselves and although it will be a tough game we know we can go away, play well and get results.”
Frank Lampard
POSSIBLE LINE-UPS
Norwich (3-4-2-1): Krul, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Klose, Pinto, Vrancic, Tettey, Aarons, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki.
Derby (4-3-3): Carson, Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Wisdom, Bryson, Huddlestone, Mount, Jozefzoon, Marriott, Wilson.
BOSS FOCUS - FRANK LAMPARD
First foray into coaching after an illustrious playing career with Chelsea and England. Guided the Rams into the play-off mix ahead of the game at Carrow Road.
ONE TO WATCH - HARRY WILSON
Liverpool prospect who impressed against Norwich last season with a goal in a 4-3 win for the Tigers on Humberside. Carried on in the same vein this season at Derby and his goal in the Boxing Day defeat at Sheffield United took his tally to a career best eight for the campaign. Fantastic talent.
BY THE BOOK
Norwich: 23/10
Draw: 5/2
Derby: 11/5
(Odds provided by SkyBet)
REFEREE - DAVID WEBB (LANCS)
Shown 34 yellow but no red cards in 15 appointments this season.