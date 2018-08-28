Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Grant Hanley and Ivo Pinto feature as Norwich City’s U23s suffer 1-0 Premier League Cup defeat

PUBLISHED: 20:58 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:02 30 November 2018

Grant Hanley made his second consecutive development appearance on Friday night at Colney Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley made his second consecutive development appearance on Friday night at Colney Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Grant Hanley and Ivo Pinto played 90 minutes in Norwich City’s 1- 0 Premier League Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest’s U23s on Friday night at Colney.

Hanley stepped up his recovery from a long term quad problem with a second consecutive outing at development level as an over-age outfield player.

Pinto also featured in an experienced Canaries’ backline as he bides his time for a chance at first team level behind Max Aarons.

City’s wait for a first win in the competition this season goes on after a previous 3-0 loss to Leicester City’s Under-23s in Group D and a 1-1 draw at Exeter City.

The table-topping Reds maintained their 100pc record, with Jordan Gabriel slotting from close range in the 14th minute.

Adam Idah and Tom Scully had the best chances for the hosts’ to get back on level terms prior to the interval. Saul Milovanovic’s close range effort just before the hour mark struck the side netting.

Reds’ keeper Jordan Smith denied Scully with an acrobatic stop from Smith’s free kick.

Billy Johnson prevented Virgil Gomis from doubling the visitors’ lead in the closing minutes with a smothering close range save.

• Norwich City U23s: Johnson, Pinto, Thomas, Odusina, Hanley, Milovanovic, Scully, Payne, Idah, Coley, Kamal (Power 62). Subs (not used): Jones, Hayes, Thorvaldsson.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video City defender seals loan move

Caleb Richards has joined FC United on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City U23s to take on Forest in PL Cup clash at Colney

Timi Odusina, who featured on the bench for the first team recently, has captained Norwich City U23s recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Exclusive ‘For me to manage at Carrow Road is a big deal’ – Norfolk-born Rotherham boss pumped up for City clash

Paul Warne, originally from Norfolk, led Rotherham to promotion via the League One play-offs last season Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy