Canaries defender joins National League promotion hopefuls on loan

PUBLISHED: 11:31 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 17 January 2019

Timi Odusina was on the bench for Norwich at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Young defender Timi Odusina is aiming to rise to the challenge after joining National League promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde on loan from Norwich City.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Canaries but was named on the bench for a Championship game at Sheffield Wednesday in November, remaining unused during the 4-0 win.

He has played every minute of City’s U23s’ 20 matches so far this season, mostly at centre-back but also playing at right-back in some recent matches, often wearing the captain’s armband.

The Londoner joined Norwich from Arsenal at the age of 14 and signed his first professional contract in 2016, although it is not known when that is due to expire. He was a key part of the U18 team which made it to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals last season.

Fylde sit fifth in the top tier of non-league and the Lancashire club have reached the third round of the FA Trophy.

Odusina said: “What excited me the most about the move was looking at the table and seeing that we were right in the play-offs.

“It’s every player’s desire to be fighting for something, and in making the step up and having something to fight for, it gives us that extra momentum.

“The games against Wrexham and Solihull Moors really excite me, as they are massive games. But the bigger the challenge, the more I rise to it, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing.”

Odusina will wear number 18 for the Coasters and is available for Saturday’s clash against fourth-placed Wrexham, who sit just three points better off.

Canaries striker Mason Bloomfield is also on loan at Fylde but fractured his arm on his debut earlier this month and is expected to be out for around two months.

Fylde manager, former Tranmere defender Dave Challinor, also speaking to his club’s website, added: “The link with Norwich and the fact we have been in close contact with them regarding Mason has really helped with this one.

“Timi comes very highly recommended and is a player they have really high hopes for.”

Fylde are due to make the short trip to Ramsbottom in the third round of the Trophy, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

