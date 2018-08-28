Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Video

City defender seals loan move

PUBLISHED: 18:41 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:41 30 November 2018

Caleb Richards has joined FC United on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Caleb Richards has joined FC United on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Caleb Richards has joined National League North side FC United of Manchester on loan until January 6.

The 20-year-old attacking left-back goes straight into the FC United squad for this weekend’s away trip to York after linking up with his new team mates on Thursday.

Richards joined the Canaries from Blackpool in the summer, where he made his senior debut for the Tangerines in a League Cup tie last season, but has yet to feature under Daniel Farke at Carrow Road.

“I am delighted to acquire the services of Caleb. He will be a fantastic addition to the squad,” FC United boss Neil Reynolds told his club’s official site. “I would like to thank Norwich for their support and professionalism for allowing FC United to provide Caleb this opportunity to help his career progress.

“Caleb met up with the team on Thursday night at training and will go straight into the squad for the away trip at York on Saturday. I am looking forward to working with Caleb; I am sure he will do well.”

Salford-born Richards is the latest member of City’s development squad to depart on loan in a bid to gain first team experience.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video TEAM NEWS: Double injury blow for Canaries

Moritz Leitner missed the draw at Hull City with a calf problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City U23s to take on Forest in PL Cup clash at Colney

Timi Odusina, who featured on the bench for the first team recently, has captained Norwich City U23s recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video City defender seals loan move

Caleb Richards has joined FC United on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Exclusive ‘For me to manage at Carrow Road is a big deal’ – Norfolk-born Rotherham boss pumped up for City clash

Paul Warne, originally from Norfolk, led Rotherham to promotion via the League One play-offs last season Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy