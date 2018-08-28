Video

City defender seals loan move

Caleb Richards has joined FC United on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Caleb Richards has joined National League North side FC United of Manchester on loan until January 6.

The 20-year-old attacking left-back goes straight into the FC United squad for this weekend’s away trip to York after linking up with his new team mates on Thursday.

Richards joined the Canaries from Blackpool in the summer, where he made his senior debut for the Tangerines in a League Cup tie last season, but has yet to feature under Daniel Farke at Carrow Road.

“I am delighted to acquire the services of Caleb. He will be a fantastic addition to the squad,” FC United boss Neil Reynolds told his club’s official site. “I would like to thank Norwich for their support and professionalism for allowing FC United to provide Caleb this opportunity to help his career progress.

“Caleb met up with the team on Thursday night at training and will go straight into the squad for the away trip at York on Saturday. I am looking forward to working with Caleb; I am sure he will do well.”

Salford-born Richards is the latest member of City’s development squad to depart on loan in a bid to gain first team experience.