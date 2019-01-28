The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Our Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer answered your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries’ reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

A brilliant team goal finished by Onel Hernandez followed by Teemu Pukki’s 17th league strike of the season earned City a point in a captivating 2-2 Championship game against promotion rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.

Both lost ground on leaders Leeds, who hit back to win at Paul Warne’s Rotherham, but Norwich have a chance to close the gap when they head to Elland Road this coming weekend.

Before then. the January transfer window is heading towards a close on Thursday night. Will City make a late foray into the market after the fresh injuries to Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson?

