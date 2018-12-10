Search

Canaries confirm Wright’s promotion to U23s boss

10 December, 2018 - 14:40
David Wright is the new Norwich City U23s head coach Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

David Wright’s permanent promotion to under-23s coach has been confirmed by Norwich City ahead of tonight’s Premier League Two game away to Newcastle.

The former Crewe defender has been in charge of the U23s since Matt Gill left at the end of October to join Paul Lambert’s first team coaching staff at Ipswich Town.

That uncertainty has seen a young U23s group lose four and draw two of the six games since but they will look to get back to winning ways against Newcastle tonight (7pm), at Whitley Park, the home of the Northumberland FA.

Carrow Road action follows on Thursday though, when the U23s of German side Wolfsburg are hosted in the Premier League International Cup group stages.

It’s part of a busy week of youth action for the young Canaries, with the U18s set for FA Youth Cup third round action at Port Vale on Wednesday night.

City have confirmed a new U18s coach will be appointed in “due course” following Wright’s promotion. The 38-year-old was appointed as Graeme Murty’s replacement in November 2016, returning to Norwich after a loan spell of five appearances as a player in 2005.

Wright led the U18s to the quarter-finals of the Youth Cup last season, including Max Aarons, who has since progressed to be a first-team regular.

