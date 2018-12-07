Norwich City confirm FA Cup third round tie details

Search

07 December, 2018 - 17:29
Norwich City’s FA Cup third round home tie against Portsmouth will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday, January 5 - after being selected for overseas broadcast coverage.

City confirmed the details on their official site on Friday afternoon, along with admission prices for the tie against the League One leaders.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s and under-21s, and £1 for supporters aged under 18. Tickets will be available for season ticket holders to claim their seats from 9am on Monday and will be held until 8am next Thursday (December 13)

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Thursday, December 13.

Tickets for season tickets holders who are enrolled on the cup scheme will automatically be loaded onto their season ticket card.

Norwich have gone out of the FA Cup in the third round in each of the last five seasons, although they only lost in a penalty shootout at Chelsea last season after taking the Premier League giants to a replay.

Portsmouth have a very decent FA Cup pedigree in the last decade, winning the FA Cup in 2008 as a Premier League side and then been beaten in the final by Chelsea two years later.

The south coast side were promoted as League Two champions in 2017 and after finishing eighth in League One last season are currently leading the way under the guidance of former Wolves boss Kenny Jackett.

