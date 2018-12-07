Video

You ain’t seen nothing yet. Norwich City’s new wave can get EVEN better

Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are making waves at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is urging City fans to help push the Canaries’ exciting talent on to greater heights.

Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell have all played their part in firing Farke’s squad to the top of the Championship ahead of Bolton’s weekend visit.

Cantwell impressed in the recent comeback against Rotherham that also brought a first league goal for Aarons - and underlined Farke’s total belief in his new generation.

“We all got the feeling how important it is to have these young players. We now have to develop them each and every day,” he said. “You realise when you see Max, Jamal or Todd growing on this level to be able to bring our own academy products on the pitch is always the best bit of business you can do.

“Not just from a financial point of view but also the identification of the players with the club and the supporters with the players.

“You can feel this bond, unity and relationship. There is togetherness at Carrow Road.”

Aarons displayed his growing maturity in the recent battling draw at Hull, after an early ticking off from the referee rather than a fifth booking of the season that would have earned him a one-match ban.

“I spoke with Max before that game and it was crucial for him to be able to stop (Kamil) Grosicki because he is a key player. I told him to be aggressive and concentrated and play his normal style and if there was a booking then we accept this,” he said.

“We didn’t want him to play scared. Don’t moan to the referee or be done for time wasting or taking your shirt off after scoring a goal.

“Then he makes this tackle on (Jarrod) Bowen early in the game and the referee spoke to him very strictly. It was a sign of his quality he was able to go the last 75 minutes without being in a situation where he had to make a tactical foul.”

Farke dismisses the fatigue factor that could be a factor - not only for the youngers players - over a gruelling league season.

“We don’t speak about being tired,” he said. “If you hang around with the players and ask them if they are pretty tired then they feel they are really tired.

“When I am with them I tell them they are in an unbelievable shape and they can go further on. Sometimes you have to think about a few changes. To have seven or eight from game to game is not healthy.”