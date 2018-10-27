Video

Emi Buendia is good. But you haven’t seen anything yet

Emi Buendia has been a key figure for Norwich City since his summer move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Emi Buendia is only getting started at Norwich City.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Argentine Under-20 international was again instrumental in the midweek Championship win over Aston Villa that kept Daniel Farke’s squad in the promotion mix.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made an impressive start to life in England since his summer move from Getafe.

“We are impressed at how soon and how quickly he has adapted,” said Farke. “Much more so than we probably expected. We knew he would have this offensive potential but he has bought into our philosophy and the physicality of English football.

“To adapt to the English Championship is tough but he had no pre-season really because of an injury problem he had. I can only praise his workload, and not just with the ball but the pressing.

“That is not normal for an offensive player who comes from a South American culture and wants to do something magical on the ball. He was there with several assists, not just set pieces, but the second last pass or the key pass. Even so there is still room for improvement and there are still areas where he can get better.

“Maybe some bad touches or to start the games better, and he is also allowed to add some goals to his game.”

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Moritz Leitner is another Norwich midfielder earning plenty of plaudits. The cultured central midfielder was a stand out performer in the 2-1 win over the Villans and will be vital again on Saturday against Brentford.

Moritz Leitner is proving class act at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Moritz Leitner is proving class act at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Moritz in recent weeks was really crucial to our game. One high quality performance after another and to do it consistently is a sign of his quality,” said Farke. “He was struggling a bit towards the end of pre-season and the beginning of this season with his form.

“You could feel perhaps still the sense he has had two and a half difficult years, where he struggled for his form.

“But his workload is also a credit to him. He breaks all our records in terms of the distance he covers.

“He is there nearly 14 kms per game. We haven’t seen those distances in the whole league. You put that all together and you can see how he can dominate the rhythm of the game. Long may it continue.”