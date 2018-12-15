Video

Bristol City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki may come in for some close attention from the Bristol City defence Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City dazzle on the box? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

BRISTOL CITY TEAM NEWS

Korey Smith (knee) and Liam Walsh (knee) remain long-term absentees, Matty Taylor is also out with a hip flexor injury. The Robins have former Norwich attacker Marley Watkins in their ranks.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke wants his players to embrace the expectancy that comes with leading the pack Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke wants his players to embrace the expectancy that comes with leading the pack Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose (knee) is out and Daniel Farke will make a late call on the fitness of Grant Hanley, who suffered a damaged eye in a training ground collision with Onel Hernandez. Hanley tried out a special protective lenses at training on Friday and will travel.

Moritz Leitner is also in the squad after recovering from a calf problem. Leitner trained fully the last two days and could make an impact from the bench. Emi Buendia has shaken off a cold.

Kenny McLean and Matt Jarvis came through development run outs on Thursday. McLean could be back in the first team mix in a fortnight after a long term ankle lay off.

Carlton Morris (knee) and Louis Thompson (shoulder) remain out. Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

FROM THE DUGOUT

“Of course we want to keep this momentum for as long as possible.

“It is important to stay greedy, enjoy it, be self-confident and know we can fight against setbacks but keep this will that brought us to this position. We don’t feel the pressure.

Grant Hanley is an injury doubt with an eye injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Grant Hanley is an injury doubt with an eye injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We are over-achieving. To have 43 points after 21 games is a positive.”

Daniel Farke

“It’s our final home game before Christmas and we want to give the fans something to be cheerful about.

Mo Leitner is back in the squad after a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Mo Leitner is back in the squad after a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It will be a great game live on Sky Sports under the lights at Ashton Gate. There’s nothing better, as I’ve said many times before, it just seems a different buzz, a different atmosphere at night in front of the cameras.

“The lads more often than not put on a show so we’re looking forward to it and we want to get the three points and put on a performance that the fans will be purring about at the end of the game.”

Jamie McAllister, Robins’ assistant head coach

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): Mäenpää, Pisano, Kalas, Webster, Kelly, Brownhill, Pack, Weimann, Paterson, Eliasson, Diedhiou.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Lewis, Vrancic, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki.

BOSS FOCUS - LEE JOHNSON

Made headlines last season when he guided the Robins to the semi-finals of the League Cup, knocking out Manchester United on the way to an aggregate defeat to Manchester City. Previous coaching spells at Oldham and Barnsley.

Spent five years as a player at Yeovil under dad, Gary, where he was part of two promotion-winning squads.

BY THE BOOK

Bristol City: 19/10

Draw: 23/10

Norwich: 7/5

FORM LINE

Bristol City: L-L-W-D-W (seven points from 15)

Norwich City: W-W-D-W-W (13 points from 15)