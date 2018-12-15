Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Bristol City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

15 December, 2018 - 13:00
Teemu Pukki may come in for some close attention from the Bristol City defence Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki may come in for some close attention from the Bristol City defence Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City dazzle on the box? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

BRISTOL CITY TEAM NEWS

Korey Smith (knee) and Liam Walsh (knee) remain long-term absentees, Matty Taylor is also out with a hip flexor injury. The Robins have former Norwich attacker Marley Watkins in their ranks.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke wants his players to embrace the expectancy that comes with leading the pack Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke wants his players to embrace the expectancy that comes with leading the pack Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose (knee) is out and Daniel Farke will make a late call on the fitness of Grant Hanley, who suffered a damaged eye in a training ground collision with Onel Hernandez. Hanley tried out a special protective lenses at training on Friday and will travel.

Moritz Leitner is also in the squad after recovering from a calf problem. Leitner trained fully the last two days and could make an impact from the bench. Emi Buendia has shaken off a cold.

Kenny McLean and Matt Jarvis came through development run outs on Thursday. McLean could be back in the first team mix in a fortnight after a long term ankle lay off.

Carlton Morris (knee) and Louis Thompson (shoulder) remain out. Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

FROM THE DUGOUT

“Of course we want to keep this momentum for as long as possible.

“It is important to stay greedy, enjoy it, be self-confident and know we can fight against setbacks but keep this will that brought us to this position. We don’t feel the pressure.

Grant Hanley is an injury doubt with an eye injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdGrant Hanley is an injury doubt with an eye injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We are over-achieving. To have 43 points after 21 games is a positive.”

Daniel Farke

“It’s our final home game before Christmas and we want to give the fans something to be cheerful about.

Mo Leitner is back in the squad after a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdMo Leitner is back in the squad after a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It will be a great game live on Sky Sports under the lights at Ashton Gate. There’s nothing better, as I’ve said many times before, it just seems a different buzz, a different atmosphere at night in front of the cameras.

“The lads more often than not put on a show so we’re looking forward to it and we want to get the three points and put on a performance that the fans will be purring about at the end of the game.”

Jamie McAllister, Robins’ assistant head coach

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): Mäenpää, Pisano, Kalas, Webster, Kelly, Brownhill, Pack, Weimann, Paterson, Eliasson, Diedhiou.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Lewis, Vrancic, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki.

BOSS FOCUS - LEE JOHNSON

Made headlines last season when he guided the Robins to the semi-finals of the League Cup, knocking out Manchester United on the way to an aggregate defeat to Manchester City. Previous coaching spells at Oldham and Barnsley.

Spent five years as a player at Yeovil under dad, Gary, where he was part of two promotion-winning squads.

BY THE BOOK

Bristol City: 19/10

Draw: 23/10

Norwich: 7/5

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

FORM LINE

Bristol City: L-L-W-D-W (seven points from 15)

Norwich City: W-W-D-W-W (13 points from 15)

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Video Marco Stiepermann is Norwich City’s secret weapon

Marco Stiepermann has emerged as a key figure in the club's Championship charge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Norwich City handed a hat-trick of live TV dates for the new year

Norwich City will tackle current Championship promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in front of the live Sky Sports cameras in February. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘My heart is yellow’ - City boss responds to ‘Moose’ jibes

Daniel Farke is proud to lead Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Klose injury blow; Hanley also a doubt for Robins’ trip

Timm Klose missed out with a knee problem after originally being named in the line up for Norwich City's win over Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy