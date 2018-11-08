Video
Norwich City’s trip to Bristol City picked for live television coverage
08 November, 2018 - 16:14
Norwich City’s Championship trip to Bristol City on December 15 will be broadcast live on Skysports, at the later kick-off time of 5:30pm.
The Canaries were scheduled to travel to the West Country on the same date but the kick-off time has now been put back two-and-a-half hours.
Daniel Farke’s promotion contenders have won both their previous live televised games this season.
Temmu Pukki was on target in a 1-0 away win at QPR before Jordan Rhodes’ brace sealed a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa last month.
City won 1-0 at Ashton Gate last season, with James Maddison lashing home a winner in front of the travelling support.