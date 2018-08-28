TEAM NEWS: Upbeat injury bulletin on Louis Thompson and Teemu Pukki

Louis Thompson was forced off a minute or two after his late arrival with a suspected dislocated shoulder

Louis Thompson could be back in a month after his shoulder injury in the closing stages of the midweek Championship win over Aston Villa.

Thompson will visit a specialist early next week for a second opinion on the damage suffered barely a minute after his arrival in stoppage time at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Head coach Daniel Farke cautioned Thompson could still be ruled out for months if he does need an operation but confirmed he had no fresh injury concerns for Brentford’s Championship visit.

“It was very painful when he went to the hospital but he feels much better now,” said Farke. “We’ll have a final decision on him next Monday. He needs a specialist and if we can handle this in a conservative way then maybe back in four weeks. There is no ligament damage. But this is the same shoulder he had a problem in pre-season so if we have to stabilise it and an operation then he would be out for three months. That would not be good.

“We hope we can do this in a conservative way and he is back in three or four weeks and can still have a training programme. That would be a bit better than expected when we saw him straight after the game.”

Alex Tettey returns to the squad after attending the birth of his child in midweek. Teemu Pukki is back in light training and targeting a return the following weekend from his hamstring injury.

“It is a bit too early for him this weekend,” said Farke. “He is not back in team training but he could even be back for the cup game. If not, then he would return for the Wednesday game.

“In terms of the other games, Tom Trybull got a hit on his toe that was painful. Max Aarons some slight problems with his abductors but it looks like both are available.”

Grant Hanley (quad) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are targeting returns to full training by the middle of next month.

Jordan Rhodes was in prolific form against Aston Villa and is poised to continue against Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Jordan Rhodes was in prolific form against Aston Villa and is poised to continue against Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis remain longer term injury absentees while Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

