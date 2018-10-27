Video

Norwich City v Brentford: The Lowdown

Moritz Leitner was imperious against Aston Villa on Tuesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City make a hat-trick of Championship wins at Brentford’s expense? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

Daniel Farke is enjoying that winning feeling at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke is enjoying that winning feeling at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Alex Tettey is back after missing the Aston Villa win to attend the birth of his child.

Louis Thompson will visit a specialist on Monday for a second opinion on the shoulder injury suffered in the closing stages against Villa.

Daniel Farke revealed on Friday Thompson could be back in a month if he gets the all clear.

Should he require surgery that would be more like three months.

Teemu Pukki is back in light training after a hamstring injury on international duty. Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley are targeting returns next month. Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (both knee injuries) remain sidelined while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

BRENTFORD TEAM NEWS

Tom Trybull earned a rare league start in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Tom Trybull earned a rare league start in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Mepham is available after suspension. Defender Julian Jeanvier is doubtful with a foot injury, while Marcus Forss (back) and Emiliano Marcondes (foot) remain out.

FROM THE DUGOUT

“I am not trying to play mind games here. I genuinely feel this will be our toughest game in weeks.

“I have made it clear to the players in our meeting this will be our toughest game and we have to improve our performance level to win these three points.

“We had one day more to rest but I was not pleased they got beat (at Preston) and conceded four goals.

“For me, Brentford played at the beginning of the season the best football in the league, along with Leeds. They blew a lot of teams away, three, four, five goals. They were very good last season and they started on the top of the table.”

Daniel Farke

Alex Tettey is back in Daniel Farke's thoughts for Brentford's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Alex Tettey is back in Daniel Farke's thoughts for Brentford's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We need to be a little bit more clever in situations and control emotions better, don’t make stupid fouls and in general, defend better.

“When we learn to do that, we will progress and I’m 100 per cent sure we will go forward.”

Thomas Frank

Louis Thompson sees a specialist early next week after damaging his shoulder against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Louis Thompson sees a specialist early next week after damaging his shoulder against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Leitner, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Rhodes.

Brenford (4-2-3-1): Bentley, Dalsgaard, Mepham, Barbet, Odubajo, Yennaris, Sawyers, Canos, Mokotjo, Watkins, Maupay.

BY THE BOOK

Norwich: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Brentford: 2/1

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE – OLIVER LANGFORD (WEST MIDS)

Booked seven on his last appointment at Carrow Road, in Norwich’s 3-2 league win over Reading in March 2018. Shown 24 yellow and one red card in 11 appointments this season.