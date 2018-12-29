Video

This would top everything. Farke casts City in underdog role against Derby

No mind games for Daniel Farke. Derby County are favourites to end Norwich City’s unbeaten Championship surge.

Another late, late show to earn a point from a breathless Boxing Day tussle against Nottingham Forest underlined Farke has built a squad who will fight to the finish. And beyond.

But the German feels a fresh wave of injuries tips the balance towards Frank Lampard’s promotion hopefuls on Saturday at Carrow Road.

“My feeling is we are not the favourite in this game,” he said.

“Okay, we are on a brilliant run and we are above them in the table but when you judge the possibilities - the fact we have to play this game without several key players who have had a big impact in this run - it is a difficult situation.

“We have our unity, we have our spirit, we have Carrow Road and although Derby is the favourite we will be rebellious.

“It is not like we give the points away.”

Lampard’s brief in the East Midlands is to get Derby into the Premier League, while he also learns his craft at the sharp end.

“When I think about my first year as a head coach, I didn’t have the big name of Frank Lampard, who won nearly all the titles you could win,” said Farke. “Perhaps not the World Cup but Germany was pretty successful in his era.

“When I remember what I did as a coach early on I would like to hide because I did so many mistakes.

“Derby were able to sign some quality players and spend a lot of money in recent years but Frank is not responsible for what has happened prior to this season. When you analyse the games they play in a dominant style and he trusts young players like Mount, (Jayden) Bogle and Wilson.

“To play with young lads is not easy to have that consistency in terms of results.

“It is a sign how close the Championship is. They lost on Boxing Day but Sheffield United is a tough place to go. That was not a surprise. Any club can lose a game there.

“The pressure is perhaps a bit more on them now because they have not won a game in the last three and Derby, for me, is one of the big favourites for direct promotion; a massive club with massive potential.

“They have so much quality, so much experience. We don’t have to speak about the quality of Mason Mount or Harry Wilson. They have some great young players.”