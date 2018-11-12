Video

Daniel Farke’s sleepless nights plotting Norwich City’s Championship charge

Tom Trybull has had to be patient at Norwich City this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke admits there is a painful downside to Norwich City’s surge - upsetting players.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City headed out to Tampa for warm weather training top of the Championship after a thrilling 4-3 comeback against Millwall.

But Norwich’s upturn is limiting the first team chances for the likes of Tom Trybull, Ivo Pinto and Ben Marshall.

“To be honest I don’t like these headaches,” said Farke. “It is one of the toughest jobs when you work in this business, in terms of man-management. It can cause me physical pain. That is why you sometimes struggle to sleep so well because you are always thinking about this side.

“The most important thing is you are honest with the player, don’t give him reasons that are not the truth. When you are not happy with their performances, tell him, if there are other things, tell him.

“Don’t hide away or leave it to your coaching staff. I will do this face-to-face. That is what I am paid for.

“You also need a group of players who are greedy to be on the pitch and play every minute but if there is a decision that is tough to take you accept it in a way that is not causing problems for the group.

“It is a big strength of our team and even we are out of the cup competition we can go further on.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Trybull perhaps has been the biggest casualty of a settled City league line up.

“For me Tom Trybull is one of the best holding midfielders in this league. In the deep six role he is so good,” said Farke. “It was a top class performance at Bournemouth but it is more like the first thought you have now is who is in the starting line up?

“We decided Alex Tettey, because his performances were also on a top level and we nearly won all the matches with him in this role.

“So the next thought is you need seven homegrown players on the team sheet, and in recent weeks we had to fulfil this with players who are not so much involved in the starting line up.

“I can only praise lads like Tom, Dennis Srbeny, Ivo Pinto, Felix Passlack.

“At Sheffield we needed Dennis because Jordan Rhodes was not available and Tom has to miss out.

“Sometimes the rule should support the young players but it also can lead to a situation where you win a place on the team sheet when perhaps you have not won a battle on the training pitch. I am not sure it works completely.”