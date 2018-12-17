Search

Video

Tactical genius? Farke turns the spotlight on City’s players

17 December, 2018 - 06:00
Grant Hanley made a welcome injury return at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke shovelled all the credit for Norwich City’s battling Bristol City comeback on his players.

The Canaries defied injuries and illness sweeping through the camp to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 10 games following a 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.

Farke’s late decision to make a double substitution, and a tactical switch, paid handsome dividends within two minutes, when Onel Hernandez’s cross was headed home by Max Aarons.

“To be there immediately with a goal is outstanding. It says a lot about the character and quality of my players,” said the City head coach. “Yes, I got the feeling after about 70 minutes we had to help the lads a little bit and change the formation. In recent weeks we played nearly all the games with the same system but here I felt we had lost control of the game.

“For that we changed to a 3-5-2 and put on two strikers and use the wings a bit more.

“It is one thing to have an idea as a coach but it is totally up to the players to bring that onto the pitch.

“Big, big compliments to them that we are so flexible. I think it was one or two minutes after the substitutions when Onel was there with a brilliant assist and we had put Max to the left.”

City’s latest point left them in second place a point behind Leeds.

“You can’t be lucky after 21 or 22 games to be this high in the table,” he said. “We also know where we are coming from.

“We know how young our team is and that other clubs have bigger opportunities in January. To be 10 unbeaten in the league is brilliant - especially because we had to turn so many games.

“Look at this game, how many young players in key roles.

It is difficult to have this consistency in performance and result. We can be really proud of this.”

