‘Crazy, fantastic, brilliant’ - Daniel Farke salutes City battlers after epic 3-2 Bolton win

Teemu Pukki rifled Norwich City to a dramatic 3-2 win over Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insisted no praise was high enough for his table topping Norwich City after Teemu Pukki inspired another stoppage time Championship comeback to sink Bolton.

Pukki lashed home in the 93rd minute in a see saw encounter, to spark another explosion of noise at Carrow Road after previous thrilling wins over Millwall and Rotherham.

“Not a normal day. Really, really special,” he said. “To win this game was even more difficult than turning any other game in recent weeks. From the story of this game normally you can’t win. There is no question or doubt this is well-deserved.

“We were so much on the front foot. We had 70pc possession, had more than 20 shots on their goal. Our football for 70 minutes was on a high class level.

“The only thing missing was a third or fourth goal. When you have such a young side, like we did, you know when you don’t get a third against a team fighting relegation something can happen.

“We continued to try and control the ball but when they bring all the tall lads in and work with long balls and throw ins you know what can happen.

“They get a second ball and then the momentum is totally with them. To have a response and to score the winner is outstanding. I just can’t praise the lads enough. Unbelievable spirit.

“Normally teams who win titles would be happy at 2-2 to get a point in these circumstances. It is a bit like Hollywood today. Crazy, fantastic, brilliant.”