Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

PUBLISHED: 22:58 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 23:07 18 January 2019

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke would love more protection for Norwich City’s little gem, Emi Buendia, after his first half injury exit took the gloss off Friday night’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City.

Buendia has only recently returned from an ankle layoff, but sparkled against the Blues at Carrow Road before a dead leg cut short his evening following some heavy attention.

Farke allayed fears the Argentine ace is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, but was less than impressed with the special treatment.

“This is the second time in a pretty short period he has had this injury. I think there were many, many fouls on him,” he said. “Some really nasty fouls and sometimes as a head coach you wish a player like that can be more protected from the officials.

“No complaints from us. It is a little bit his style of play as well why he has fouled so much because he is always searching for these one versus one situations.

“He is a key player for us and we want him back in his rhythm. I hope he can come back for Sheffield United next week.”

Teemu Pukki, Mario Vrancic and Tom Trybull sealed an impressive victory that moved the Canaries back into the automatic promotion places.

“A massive win for us,” said Farke. “Not many teams have beaten them this season but we were outstanding in the first half, in terms of what we created. Even a goal for them with their only shot really on target did not disturb us.

“In the second half we changed to a more pragmatic style because Birmingham realised they would concede seven or eight in this style so they sat deeper and waited for counters. That is why we calmed it down. I was so pleased to win this game with the injuries we had; no Alex Tettey, no Timm Klose, no Moritz Leitner. Then we have to substitute Emi, who was brilliant in the first half.

“It is not easy for a team to handle this situation but to show such professionalism for such a young side on the pitch was outstanding.

“It is always good to deliver on a Friday night under the floodlights and in a great atmosphere. We have another day extra to recover as well and that can help us to get those injured players back but now we can enjoy ourselves.”

Klose is due to return to England on Saturday after visiting a specialist in Switzerland over a knee problem.

“The news is pretty good. He doesn’t need any surgery,” said Farke. “Perhaps out for 10 days and then we can integrate him with more load. The doctor said it would be two to three weeks before he is back. We are pretty relieved.”

