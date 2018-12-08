Search

'Tim is always pretty self-critical' - City stopper not happy at Canaries' weak spot

08 December, 2018 - 06:00
Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul will prove he is top class in Norwich City’s Championship promotion surge.

The Canaries have stormed to the top of the league with only the odd defensive lapse from set-pieces one of the few irritations in recent games.

Krul had to win over the doubters after some early uncomfortable outings, following his summer signing, and head coach Daniel Farke remains a huge fan of the former Newcastle United stopper.

“We have to say we are really pleased with Tim’s performances. Many clean sheets, many outstanding performances,” said Farke. “He had a bit of a rusty start to the season but that was totally understandable.

“We have spoken about this situation. There have been a few rebounds when we have not been awake enough from corners. Tim is always pretty self-critical. He has high standards. Even if it was offside or a deflected strike he feels himself he can save the ball or put it further away.”

Farke insists that scrutiny is the life of a goalkeeper.

“We spoke about this of course but not without losing the trust,” he said. “He had been out for months and maybe even a few years in terms of playing regular football. Then he added many high class performances and was important to our clean sheets, particularly in the away games.

“When an outfield player makes a slight mistake it is different to a keeper.

“Tim could have done better in some small situations but we are still top of the table with him and winning games. I prefer a player not to have a perfect performance when we win the games, because then we can speak about this in a good mood and atmosphere.

“I am sure Tim will be there in the weeks ahead with good performances because he is full of ability.”

Krul will again be the last line on Saturday against Bolton but Farke has any number of selection dilemmas to cram players into his matchday 18.

“It is hard to come into the squad at the minute,” he said. “You take Grant Hanley. He needed some games and we were able to do this rather than bring him straight into the squad. The same with some other top players who are training very well.

“That makes my job harder.”

