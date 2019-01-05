Search

Daniel Farke moves to reassure fans Jordan Rhodes and Timm Klose are staying

05 January, 2019 - 11:00
Jordan Rhodes will not return to play for Sheffield Wednesday's new boss Steve Bruce this month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes will not return to play for Sheffield Wednesday's new boss Steve Bruce this month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke does not expect Jordan Rhodes and Timm Klose to leave Norwich City in January.

Farke confirmed Rhodes, who is eligible to face Portsmouth on Saturday in the cup, will not return to his parent club Sheffield Wednesday following the appointment of Steve Bruce, while Klose’s contract situation is not causing the head coach any sleepless nights.

The Swiss international is approaching the final months of his current Carrow Road deal.

“Timm is a great guy. Unbelievably consistent performances and a big threat from set pieces with four goals already,” said Farke. “I am totally thankful I am allowed to work with him every day. I want that to happen for the next few months and hopefully even longer.

“That is a topic for Stuart Webber and the board to find a solution. We see how it develops but I enjoy working with him. He is a leader.

“With Jordan, Steve Bruce is a pretty experienced coach and would know what Jordan Rhodes can be. But even if there was a wish on his part no chance.

“Jordan is committed to us the whole season and we won’t let him go and he will stay with us. No problem.”

