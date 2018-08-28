Search

Daniel Farke provides Ivo Pinto update amidst Ipswich Town transfer links

PUBLISHED: 10:48 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 31 January 2019

Ivo Pinto is being toued with a deadline day move to Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke admits Ivo Pinto could leave Norwich City ahead of Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Sun reported on Thursday morning Championship neighbours Ipswich Town could offer the 29-year-old a surprise escape route, after Pinto had been strongly touted with a move to Turkish football earlier this month.

The report says the two clubs have yet to agree any deal but claims Pinto would be interested in a move to Portman Road.

Pinto is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer but surplus to requirements following the emergence of Max Aarons, and with Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Passlack aso on loan.

Farke had made it clear he would be happy for Pinto to stay beyond the deadline but revealed on Wednesday afternoon there could be a late twist.

“I hope we can work together with this group. The only topic is perhaps Ivo,” he said, speaking at Colney.

“We’ve spoken in an honest way and until the last hour, he has the opportunity if it’s his choice to have a move – but he is here and training in a good mood. It could be but there are no signs this week so far.”

Pinto travelled to Turkey to tie up a move with top flight club Ankaragücü earlier this month but that deal stalled and Pinto returned to the UK, although Farke made it clear he would not be considered until his future has been resolved.

