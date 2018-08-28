Search

Savour it. Now back to work, is Daniel Farke’s warning

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 November 2018

paddy davitt paddy.davitt@archant.co.uk

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City fans to savour being one of the Championship promotion contenders.

City were top on 30 points from 16 league games until Leeds moved back above them on goal difference on Sunday after beating Wigan 2-1.

Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road this weekend and Farke is looking for the same polished performance and result.

“We know where we are coming from. We don’t lose the ground under our feet,” said Farke. “It is totally allowed for our fans and everyone involved in Norwich City to fly a bit because we have had three difficult years with the financial pressure and finishing twice in mid-table. To sell our best players and earn some money but meanwhile we have such a young group of players who are producing one high class performance after another.

“It is nice, especially for our owners and fans.

“It is important you enjoy this feeling, otherwise you ask yourself why are we doing all this work and producing good performances. It is also important myself and the players keep the feet on the ground. We have to work every game to get wins.

“To be there with 30 points from 16 games is outstanding. But we can’t relax.

“The first half was a reminder we have to be on our best level to produce good performances.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

