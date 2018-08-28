Search

Daniel Farke’s response to Tottenham’s reported interest in Max Aarons

PUBLISHED: 18:04 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:09 28 December 2018

Max Aarons already looks like he belongs at the top level Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Max Aarons will not be distracted by transfer speculation touting him with Premier League Spurs.

Aarons was linked with a £15m move in recent days, following reports clubs at home and abroad have been alerted to his stunning breakthrough.

Daniel Farke is under no pressure to offload his best talent in next month’s window, but the Canaries’ head coach also believes Carrow Road is the best place for the 18-year-old to flourish in a Championship promotion bid.

“In this business there can be no guarantees. You learn this the longer you work in it,” he said, speaking at Colney on Friday ahead of the visit of Derby. “But Max signed a new long-term contract a few weeks ago and he did that because he totally buys into our philosophy and our idea of how we want to develop him. He knows this is the right place for him to develop for such a young player.

“For me, quality is defined by performance over the mid to long term. You have to prove it over a longer period and Max can hopefully do that for us.

“Max can grow with this club and where there is a point when perhaps his development is quicker than that of the club then in the future there could be a moment that sees him move.

“I don’t see that after 19 games or that our development is slow as a club right now.

“This is the right place for him and I am pretty confident our supporters can enjoy him for a while yet. He appreciates he is allowed to play for the yellow shirt and in front of these fans.”

Aarons’ costly mistake inside his own penalty area led to an opening goal for Nottingham Forest in Boxing Day’s titanic 3-3 draw - but that has been a rare blemish.

“It was probably his first big error after 20 senior games against good sides,” said Farke. “Of course we are always honest in the dressing room and we spoke about how his behaviour in that moment was not ideal.

“But I want my players to be brave and find good solutions, not to put the ball away in the stand or give it away. If I want him to do this I can’t criticise him too much for a mistake.

“He has to learn you don’t take a risk inside your own box in the 46th minute of a game.

“That perhaps is when an experienced player would play it long or put it out, when there is 20 seconds left before half-time.

“If you don’t accept a young player will make a mistake then we cannot go our way. Max will learn. He needs my support and he totally has it.”

