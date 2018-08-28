Video

Daniel Farke brings soaring Norwich City back to earth after superb 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose slams home Norwich City's winner over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Canaries’ head coach Daniel Farke insists City will not get carried away after Timm Klose’s second half brace inflicted a rare home defeat on Nottingham Forest.

The Reds had not lost in 12 home tussles in the East Midlands but Farke’s side were full value for a stirring comeback that sparked joyous scenes in the packed away end in the closing stages.

Former Norwich striker Lewis Grabban put Aitor Karanka’s highly-fancied side in front early on but Klose flicked home Moritz Leitner’s free kick after the break, before slamming home a rebound from point blank range to seal the points.

“It won’t be easy after the way we celebrated with the fans at the end but I will speak with them about keeping the feet on the ground,” he said. “When you are not concentrated and not focused you get punished. This happened in the first 10 minutes. We were poor but for the other 80 minutes was outstanding. I will remind them what happened in the first 10 minutes and we will be concentrated the next time.

“When you keep the circumstances in your mind and the quality of this team and the fact they go in the lead in front of a sold out stadium the reaction was great from my young lads. To win in such a well deserved fashion, I agree, a massive win.”

Onel Hernandez’s second half injury scare was the only blemish on the victory but Farke is cautiously optimistic he will be in contention for Aston Villa’s midweek visit to Carrow Road.

“He seems to be okay,” said Farke. “He was just tired a bit as it was his first proper game in many weeks. He got a hit in his stomach and felt sick but I don’t think it is something to do with the (hernia) injury and I am pretty sure it is nothing too serious and I hope he is able to go again on Tuesday.”