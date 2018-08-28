Video

Shiver me timbers. Daniel Farke embraces manager-of-the-month curse in treasure hunt

Daniel Farke is not worried about any manager-of-the-month curse Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is seeking inspiration from Hollywood icon Johnny Depp to avoid the manager-of-the-month curse.

Norwich City’s head coach believes overcoming the mythical downside associated with lifting the award is simply another obstacle to clear in the Championship leaders’ promotion quest.

“I am happy that we have to handle this. I have the feeling we had to fight against so many odds and against these odds we have proved we can overcome them,” he said.

“For that I am not scared of this curse. To be honest, I am looking forward to handling this curse. That is the final bit.

“When you think of the pirate films, Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley, it is not like they go on the ship and then go and get the treasure. They have to fight against curses and setbacks.

“My belief is you only get the treasure if you can lift the curse and deal with difficult situations. Now we have to beat the curse.

“All the great victories in Hollywood films come after beating some curse or setback. We are trying to do something extraordinary as well.”

Farke accepted the award on behalf of all those who have helped put City on top in recent months.

“I appreciate being allowed to win this award, but with all respect to the fantastic managers who have won it I am not a big believer in individual awards,” he said. “I take it in the name of my players and my staff and in the name of the whole club.

“We are proud to win it. It shows we did something really well in recent weeks and months. Well deserved.

“It was a bit of a surprise as I was several times nominated so I had to wait a bit. We had by far the best record of the teams in September but we did not win it. Now we have. It is a big compliment to the players and staff.

“They have done a fantastic job and they deserve the recognition.”

Former Ipswich boss George Burley was on the judging panel.

“What a fantastic season Norwich are having - their fans would never have dreamed they would be top of the Championship table at the end of November,” Burley told the Football League’s official side.

“Daniel has made them a very attacking side both at home and away. Their 12 goals in three games (last month) was an amazing achievement.”