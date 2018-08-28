Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

PUBLISHED: 18:33 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:39 26 December 2018

Emi Buendia suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 8

Emi Buendia suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 8

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke was left to count the cost to his depleted squad after a breathless 3-3 Championship Boxing Day comeback against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

City trailed 3-0 before Mario Vrancic pulled one back in the 77th minute but needed Onel Hernandez’s stoppage time brace - his second coming in the 98th minute - to salvage a remarkable point.

Carrow Road again erupted following Hernandez’s leveller, with Farke conducting joyous home supporters at the final whistle.

But injury fears to Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis, after Christoph Zimmermann was ruled out in the warm up, took the gloss off another thriller.

“Emi, we are all concerned. He got a tackle on his ankle and it is already swollen,” said Farke. “We have to wait what the scans says but we fear we will be without him for the next games. He must be a major doubt.

I am pretty sure he is not available for Derby.

“With Christoph, another situation like we had the other week. We felt it couldn’t happen again.

“Christoph was ill 10 days ago and felt weak at Bristol and came off. Then he was fine again but here in the warm up he felt some problems with his metabolism, he was close to a break down. He came back in and said he couldn’t move his legs.

“We had to bring Timm Klose even earlier than expected but he was there with a decent performance.

“Christoph is not allowed to train tomorrow and we must wait for what the doctors say now for the weekend.

“I also had to substitute Jamal Lewis with some hamstring problems. He must be a doubt for the next games. Not too good at the moment.”

Farke also confirmed after the game Moritz Leitner is likely to be sidelined until the end of January after suffering ankle ligament damage at Blackburn.

“A ligament injury. Out until at least the end of the January,” said Farke. “He has to wear this big boot for 12 days and then we can integrate him bit by bit. Timm has been out, Grant Hanley was out after a long period and he is another key player. We have to find a way to handle it.

“No surgery, just a boot for next 12 days and no weight on it. Then we have to improve the load and we can expect him back in team training at the end of January.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Councillors give green light to 250 new houses in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV images released after theft of alcohol from Tesco in Saffron Walden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sale of town house will help to fund council’s plan to redevelop complex

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Walden Bikers deliver Christmas presents to children at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

Emi Buendia suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 8

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich dashes to retreive the ball after Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chaos at Carrow Road as Hernandez snatches late equaliser for City to complete amazing comeback against Forest

Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘The spirit and belief in this team is unreal!’ – Canaries fans elated after Forest thriller

Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich celebrate their sides 3rd goal with Club Photographer Jason Dawson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists