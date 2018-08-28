Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

Emi Buendia suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 8 Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke was left to count the cost to his depleted squad after a breathless 3-3 Championship Boxing Day comeback against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

City trailed 3-0 before Mario Vrancic pulled one back in the 77th minute but needed Onel Hernandez’s stoppage time brace - his second coming in the 98th minute - to salvage a remarkable point.

Carrow Road again erupted following Hernandez’s leveller, with Farke conducting joyous home supporters at the final whistle.

But injury fears to Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis, after Christoph Zimmermann was ruled out in the warm up, took the gloss off another thriller.

“Emi, we are all concerned. He got a tackle on his ankle and it is already swollen,” said Farke. “We have to wait what the scans says but we fear we will be without him for the next games. He must be a major doubt.

I am pretty sure he is not available for Derby.

“With Christoph, another situation like we had the other week. We felt it couldn’t happen again.

“Christoph was ill 10 days ago and felt weak at Bristol and came off. Then he was fine again but here in the warm up he felt some problems with his metabolism, he was close to a break down. He came back in and said he couldn’t move his legs.

“We had to bring Timm Klose even earlier than expected but he was there with a decent performance.

“Christoph is not allowed to train tomorrow and we must wait for what the doctors say now for the weekend.

“I also had to substitute Jamal Lewis with some hamstring problems. He must be a doubt for the next games. Not too good at the moment.”

Farke also confirmed after the game Moritz Leitner is likely to be sidelined until the end of January after suffering ankle ligament damage at Blackburn.

“A ligament injury. Out until at least the end of the January,” said Farke. “He has to wear this big boot for 12 days and then we can integrate him bit by bit. Timm has been out, Grant Hanley was out after a long period and he is another key player. We have to find a way to handle it.

“No surgery, just a boot for next 12 days and no weight on it. Then we have to improve the load and we can expect him back in team training at the end of January.”