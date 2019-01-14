Video

Farke and Moore singing from the same hymn sheet on predator Rhodes

Norwich City super sub Jordan Rhodes is mobbed after his goal earned a point at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Daniel Farke had an ally in West Brom chief Darren Moore when it came to hailing Norwich City’s super sub Jordan Rhodes.

Rhodes coolly slotted with his first touch following a late introduction to cancel out Dwight Gayle’s opener and earn the Canaries a battling point at one of their promotion rivals.

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee did the same from the bench in the 2-1 league win over Aston Villa and the 4-3 thriller against Millwall and Farke admits there are few better at delivering in such fashion.

“It is not easy when you just come into the pitch and you have just this one situation that could be decisive,” said the City chief.

“I got the feeling both goals were pretty similar, with perhaps not enough pressure on the ball in terms of the delivery and then in the centre of the box an overload for the defenders.

“We had four lads around Gayle but a quality, experienced striker can make these moves. It is so difficult to defend.

“When you have this anticipation to sense the ball is going into the near post then you can be 10 inches ahead of the defender when the ball arrives. Both Gayle and Jordan have this quality.”

Baggies’ chief Moore revealed he had first hand experience of the deadly Rhodes.

“If there is one chance you didn’t want to drop for their team it is to Jordan Rhodes,” said Moore. “I have worked with Jordan and I know what a stellar finisher he is. Both goals were similar, calm, composed, looked like two marksmen who have been in those positions. So we have drawn the game but their keeper has made a number of excellent saves. I thought the work we planned in training was evident and on show.

“We didn’t allow Norwich any momentum in the game at all. Everything about West Brom was about getting three points. It was a great performance against high level opposition; we controlled the game for long spells.

“When you play teams at the top of the league they have a resilience and Norwich showed that.”