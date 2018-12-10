Video

Pukki Power. Norwich City hotshot still makes headlines despite his ‘worst display’

Teemu Pukki was again centre stage in dramatic fashion with a stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki is so good he can grab Championship headlines after what Daniel Farke labelled his ‘worst Norwich City performance’ in another breathless 3-2 comeback to sink Bolton Wanderers.

Pukki lashed home a half-volley deep in stoppage time to spark another explosion of noise at Carrow Road with a winner that kept City top by a point.

“This goal was a sign of his quality and also his mentality,” said Farke.

“I had the feeling he had much better games in a yellow shirt. It was probably his worst performance of the whole season.

“His work against the ball was good but he did not find the right timing for his movements, also he was a bit unlucky in the linking of the play. He had one or two other chances he missed when he is normally so clinical but this is a sign of quality.

“Instead of just thinking I am having a difficult day, no, in the key moment you still believe you can create something special. It is a sign of class.

“Big compliments to Teemu. We are all happy that we have him.”

Farke delivered on his pledge to embrace the dreaded manager-of-the-month curse, although there was another setback before kick off when key defender Timm Klose was ruled out with a knee problem.

The City chief is cautiously optimistic he will be back in contention for the trip to Bristol City, after Ben Godfrey was pressed into emergency action.

“I mentioned about the treasure and fighting against setbacks.

“More or less it was one of those stories and I guess I was right,” joked Farke. “It was just the story of our day.

“Timm got a knock on his knee earlier in the week. Everything was fine, just some bruising. He was able to train the last two days before the game no problem and then the same at the beginning of the warm up.

“But by the end of the warm up he felt some pain and said, ‘Listen I am not ready to sprint 100pc, to turn and be really mobile.’

“Just 15 minutes before the first whistle we had to bring in Ben Godfrey, who has not had much game-time. To be told 12 or 13 minutes before the start you are now playing is a big compliment to him - to play such a crucial role against experienced strikers. It was an outstanding performance.

“I am not too concerned (on Klose).

“Maybe the bruising was hurting a nerve, but I am sure he will be able to train this week.”