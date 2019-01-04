Video

Injury boost will impact on City’s transfer strategy

Daniel Farke has had some respite on the injury front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City’s easing injury crisis means the Canaries will not be forced into panic buys.

City take a break from a Championship promotion push when they host Portsmouth on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, and Farke delivered a positive fitness bulletin on Friday after a hectic festive spell.

Alex Tettey and Jamal Lewis should be back for the trip to West Brom, with Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann pushing to be involved the following week.

“I can’t guarantee anything but I am pretty sure it will be quiet now we don’t have big, big injury problems,” he said.

“Those lads will be back in a game or two. Maybe Moritz Leitner the start of next month.

“There is no need to be there with a lot of business. We also still have Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley on their way back so I expect a pretty quiet January. We totally trust this group of players. A smaller group is easier to work with in terms of the togetherness.”

Farke admits there are areas of his squad that are less well-stocked.

“We are always awake, particularly when injuries come along. But when we expect Jamal to be back in mid-January then it doesn’t make sense to bring someone else in,” he said. “When you bring someone in the new player needs time to adapt to the group and the club.

“We know there are a few positions in our squad, maybe striker or at centre back, where we have a lot of options but it is also true in some other areas we will stay even more awake.

“There is no doubt the left full back area is one of those.”

Farke sanctioned the departure of Matt Jarvis to Walsall in the week and a loan extension for James Husband at Fleetwood. While Steven Naismith is another plotting his next career move at Hearts. But the head coach is not braced for a mass exodus of fringe players in the transfer window.

“I don’t expect any of the lads to leave,” he said.

“It is quite normal if lads are not playing they might think about another option. No-one has knocked on my door or Stuart (Webber’s) to say they want to leave. It is not a guarantee this doesn’t happen next three weeks but I don’t expect it.”