Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Injury boost will impact on City’s transfer strategy

04 January, 2019 - 17:44
Daniel Farke has had some respite on the injury front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has had some respite on the injury front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City’s easing injury crisis means the Canaries will not be forced into panic buys.

City take a break from a Championship promotion push when they host Portsmouth on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, and Farke delivered a positive fitness bulletin on Friday after a hectic festive spell.

Alex Tettey and Jamal Lewis should be back for the trip to West Brom, with Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann pushing to be involved the following week.

“I can’t guarantee anything but I am pretty sure it will be quiet now we don’t have big, big injury problems,” he said.

“Those lads will be back in a game or two. Maybe Moritz Leitner the start of next month.

“There is no need to be there with a lot of business. We also still have Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley on their way back so I expect a pretty quiet January. We totally trust this group of players. A smaller group is easier to work with in terms of the togetherness.”

Farke admits there are areas of his squad that are less well-stocked.

“We are always awake, particularly when injuries come along. But when we expect Jamal to be back in mid-January then it doesn’t make sense to bring someone else in,” he said. “When you bring someone in the new player needs time to adapt to the group and the club.

“We know there are a few positions in our squad, maybe striker or at centre back, where we have a lot of options but it is also true in some other areas we will stay even more awake.

“There is no doubt the left full back area is one of those.”

Farke sanctioned the departure of Matt Jarvis to Walsall in the week and a loan extension for James Husband at Fleetwood. While Steven Naismith is another plotting his next career move at Hearts. But the head coach is not braced for a mass exodus of fringe players in the transfer window.

“I don’t expect any of the lads to leave,” he said.

“It is quite normal if lads are not playing they might think about another option. No-one has knocked on my door or Stuart (Webber’s) to say they want to leave. It is not a guarantee this doesn’t happen next three weeks but I don’t expect it.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Sudbury man to appear in court charged with sex offences

Michael Holton will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court charged with two sexual offences Picture: ARCHANT

Wimpy in Sudbury town centre is to shut up shop

Wimpy in Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘If it was a child or elderly person it could have finished them off’

Phil Collier following the collision Picture: SUBMITTED

Police appeal for witnesses after bin men tips are stolen

Tips left out for bin men in south Suffolk have been stolen

Two emergency services at two-car collision on west Suffolk lane

The crash happened in Moon Hall Lane in Haverhill, with two cars colliding and paramedics attending the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists