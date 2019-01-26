Video

Agent Oliveira tipped to play his part in City’s promotion push

Nelson Oliveira can help put a dent or two in Norwich City's promotion rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Nelson Oliveira can still have a major say in Norwich City’s Championship promotion charge, despite joining Reading on loan.

The Portugal international moved to the Royals until the end of the season, after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke.

Oliveira may have had his disagreements with Farke but the City head coach remains a big fan of the striker’s raw talent. Reading face Sheffield United, Leeds, West Brom and Middlesbrough over the run in, and Farke is backing the frontman to make his mark.

“He is a quality striker and physically he is in a good shape. I am also pretty sure he will be highly motivated to show his capabilities,” he said. “He is pretty greedy to play and score on this level.

“I hope it works because he needs to get his career back on track. It also works for us. He is not allowed to play against us later in the season but he plays against many of our opponents, so in general a smart part of business for the club and for Nelson. I wish him all the best.

“There is no need to have a striker of the quality of Nelson Oliveira and make him stay here when he is not in our plans. I hope and I am really convinced that it will work for him at Reading.

“We don’t have to speak about his potential.”

Oliveira’s compatriot, Ivo Pinto, remains part of Farke’s squad for now while his own future is resolved, after recent talks with Turkish club MKE Ankaragücü.

“No, no more news. No final decision and until there is we won’t involve him in the games,” said Farke. “In his head he must be clear whether he is staying or whether he goes. If he stays, fine, because he is a brilliant guy and an experienced option.”

Pinto could be needed if he does stay at Carrow Road for the rest of the season with Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris suffering fresh injury setbacks. The duo look set to miss the next 10 weeks with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Thompson’s City career has been heavily disrupted by a double Achilles rupture and damaged shoulder, while Morris had missed the previous six months with a knee injury.

“Everything happens for a reason. If they are back in April and May maybe they can enjoy a few nice weeks with us,” said Farke. “You can be sad and down for a few days and then you must find the motivation. They are young with so many years to go.

“They know they have a club that will support them. You might doubt yourself, why does it happen to me? But there was nothing they did to cause this. Football is a contact sport and it can happen. It is just unlucky.

“Perhaps if they had not worked so hard on their rehab then these injuries could have been worse.”