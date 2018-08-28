TEAM NEWS: Leitner out injured but Onel returns for Bolton test

Mo Leitner has missed the last two games with a calf injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Moritz Leitner is sidelined with a calf injury but Onel Hernandez has recovered from his hamstring problem ahead of schedule for Bolton’s Championship trip to Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke delivered the latest fitness bulletin on Friday afternoon at Colney hours, after he was named the Championship manager-of-the-month.

Leitner has not trained this week but Farke is optimistic he should be back in the mix for the following game at Bristol City.

There was also a positive update on Scottish international Kenny McLean, who is set to return to training this weekend and could get a development run out next week following a long term lay off after ankle surgery.

“Sadly we can’t involve Moritz this weekend,” said Farke. “No chance. It was a bad surprise because we were convinced it was possible for him to go again. There is still some problems in his calf. Hopefully for Bristol but he has not been able to train with the team.

“But on the good news side, Onel has trained with us these last two days. We didn’t expect him to be back this weekend but he is available. We have some slight knocks other than that but all the other lads are available.”

McLean and fellow midfielder Louis Thompson are making good progress in their rehab.

“Kenny should come back into team training from Saturday,” said Farke. “He will train with the Under-23s and if everything works then perhaps he can be involved in the Wolfsburg game next week.

“We are looking forward to having him back. He is pretty close. Louis is doing some running stuff on the pitch and some technical exercises but he will need a few more weeks before his shoulder is ready for the duels.”

Matt Jarvis and Carlton Morris remain on the comeback trail while striker Nelson Oliveira is out of favour.

• Re-live the main lines from the press conference in the window above