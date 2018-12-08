Norwich City v Bolton: The Lowdown
Can Norwich City avoid the curse? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.
NORWICH TEAM NEWS
Moritz Leitner (calf) again misses out, with Daniel Farke confirming on Friday the German midfielder has not trained this week.
Leitner is now targeting a return next weekend at Bristol City. Onel Hernandez (hamstring) has recovered ahead of schedule and trained with the squad in the past two days.
Farke reported no fresh injury concerns, which means he faces some tough selection calls for the matchday squad with Grant Hanley, Ben Marshall and Ivo Pinto all available.
Kenny McLean is scheduled to return to training this weekend after a long lay off following ankle surgery. McLean will initially train with the development squad and could feature against Wolfsburg this week as an over-age player.
Matt Jarvis and Carlton Morris (both knees) are not in contention. Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.
BOLTON TEAM NEWS
Remi Matthews and Yanic Wildschut are ineligible to face their parent club. Will Buckley should shake off a groin problem which forced him off against Wigan.
FROM THE DUGOUT
“How often does it happen when you end a poor run with a win in unexpected circumstances. Or in our situation we are winning games and you slip up in a game you would not expect. That is how football works. We have to be awake.
“Maybe they feel a big pressure at home but when you travel to the league leaders you can go into this game thinking if we get a draw, brilliant, and if we have a set piece or a counter and can score it is even better. They will play without a big pressure. I expect a side who will be compact and solid and protecting their goal.”
Daniel Farke
“Rotherham and Millwall did well down there, so we have got to look carefully at the way Norwich play and set up a way to make sure we can give them problems.
“We can’t just sit in and let them have the ball all afternoon because they are good at that. We have to carry a threat in the team and we have been working our way towards that.”
Phil Parkinson
POSSIBLE LINE-UPS
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Vrancic, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki.
Bolton (4-2-3-1): Alnwick, Olkowski, Hobbs, Beevers, Taylor, Williams, Lowe, Ameobi, Noone, Buckley, Doidge.
BOSS FOCUS - PHIL PARKINSON
Facing a difficult job with financial difficulties and on-going discussions over unpaid player wages ahead of the trip to Norfolk.
Guided Bolton to promotion from League One in his first season and kept them up in dramatic fashion last season.
Best known perhaps for his work at Colchester United in this region and guiding Bradford to the League Cup final in 2013.
BY THE BOOK
Norwich: 4/11
Draw: 7/2
Bolton: 8/1
(Odds provided by SkyBet)
REFEREE – SCOTT DUNCAN (NORTHUMBERLAND)
First brush with Norwich this season. Sent off a player in each of his last two Championship games. Shown four and 55 yellow cards in 16 appointments this season