Norwich City v Bolton: The Lowdown

08 December, 2018 - 11:15
Teemu Pukki is in prolific goalscoring form for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City avoid the curse? Get in the mood with video, quotes, team news and expected formations.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Moritz Leitner (calf) again misses out, with Daniel Farke confirming on Friday the German midfielder has not trained this week.

Leitner is now targeting a return next weekend at Bristol City. Onel Hernandez (hamstring) has recovered ahead of schedule and trained with the squad in the past two days.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2018

Farke reported no fresh injury concerns, which means he faces some tough selection calls for the matchday squad with Grant Hanley, Ben Marshall and Ivo Pinto all available.

Kenny McLean is scheduled to return to training this weekend after a long lay off following ankle surgery. McLean will initially train with the development squad and could feature against Wolfsburg this week as an over-age player.

Matt Jarvis and Carlton Morris (both knees) are not in contention. Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has problems on and off the pitch Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdBolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has problems on and off the pitch Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

BOLTON TEAM NEWS

Remi Matthews and Yanic Wildschut are ineligible to face their parent club. Will Buckley should shake off a groin problem which forced him off against Wigan.

Grant Hanley is pushing for a recall to the matchday squad after two development outings Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdGrant Hanley is pushing for a recall to the matchday squad after two development outings Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

FROM THE DUGOUT

“How often does it happen when you end a poor run with a win in unexpected circumstances. Or in our situation we are winning games and you slip up in a game you would not expect. That is how football works. We have to be awake.

Onel Hernandez is back in the mix after recovering from a hamstring injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images LtdOnel Hernandez is back in the mix after recovering from a hamstring injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

“Maybe they feel a big pressure at home but when you travel to the league leaders you can go into this game thinking if we get a draw, brilliant, and if we have a set piece or a counter and can score it is even better. They will play without a big pressure. I expect a side who will be compact and solid and protecting their goal.”

Daniel Farke

“Rotherham and Millwall did well down there, so we have got to look carefully at the way Norwich play and set up a way to make sure we can give them problems.

“We can’t just sit in and let them have the ball all afternoon because they are good at that. We have to carry a threat in the team and we have been working our way towards that.”

Phil Parkinson

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis, Vrancic, Tettey, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki.

Bolton (4-2-3-1): Alnwick, Olkowski, Hobbs, Beevers, Taylor, Williams, Lowe, Ameobi, Noone, Buckley, Doidge.

BOSS FOCUS - PHIL PARKINSON

Facing a difficult job with financial difficulties and on-going discussions over unpaid player wages ahead of the trip to Norfolk.

Guided Bolton to promotion from League One in his first season and kept them up in dramatic fashion last season.

Best known perhaps for his work at Colchester United in this region and guiding Bradford to the League Cup final in 2013.

BY THE BOOK

Norwich: 4/11

Draw: 7/2

Bolton: 8/1

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE – SCOTT DUNCAN (NORTHUMBERLAND)

First brush with Norwich this season. Sent off a player in each of his last two Championship games. Shown four and 55 yellow cards in 16 appointments this season

