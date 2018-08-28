Live

Press conference recap: Tettey and Klose injury blows for Norwich City ahead of Birmingham battle

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke held his pre-match press call this lunchtime ahead of Birmingham City’s televised Championship visit on Friday night.

Farke will provide a fitness update on the squad who battled to a 1-1 Championship point at promotion rivals West Brom last weekend.

There was a pleasing return to action for fit-again trio Alex Tettey, Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia at The Hawthorns.

Timm Klose was fit to be included on the substitutes’ bench but had a disrupted build up following a knee injection.

Farke will be pressed on Klose’s fitnesss and the latest with Marco Stiepermann (quad) and Moritz Leitner (ankle). Stiepermann was targeting a return to training at the start of this week,

Ben Marshall departed on loan to Millwall on Wednesday but Ivo Pinto’s proposed move to Turkey appears to have stalled. Farke continues to be linked with a number of potential recruits and the head coach will also be pressed on the latest in terms of City’s transfer strategy this month,

