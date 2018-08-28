Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Who gets your vote to be Norwich City’s centre back duo against the Blues?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 14 January 2019

Christoph Zimmermann is a key part of Norwich City's defence Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann is a key part of Norwich City's defence Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Christoph Zimmermann is Daniel Farke’s leading man in Norwich City’s defence - but which two centre backs do you want to see line up against Birmingham City at Carrow Road?

The 26-year-old has emerged as a reliable performer in the Canaries’ Championship promotion push, with Timm Klose and Grant Hanley both enduring injury-disrupted campaigns.

Hanley is available after a one-match suspension for Friday’s televised league test while Klose will have another week’s training behind him after sitting out the 1-1 draw at West Brom as an unused substitute with a knee problem.

Ben Godfrey has proved his versatility in recent games, but Zimmermann is Farke’s go-to man.

“He is playing an outstanding season, our most consistent defender and crucial in the unbeaten run,” he said, speaking prior to the draw at The Hawthorns.

“He missed out against Nottingham Forest and we conceded three, then he came back at Derby and was responsible for the last goal, yes, but one mistake does not make me doubt the quality of my players.

“We know how important Timm and Grant can be for us. Timm is crucial to how we want to play and when you have a player like Grant you are always tempted to get him back in the side.

“But there is no question mark for me over Christoph. 100pc he plays.”

Zimmermann was the most experienced defender in a youthful backline against the Baggies that featured Max Aarons, Godfrey and Jamal Lewis. Farke conceded a relative lack of experience may have been a factor in a testing opening.

“In the first 20 minutes they deserved to be in the lead. We were not confident enough. We were not at our game,” he said. “There was too much reacting with the ball and against the ball, a bit like we were perhaps impressed by the atmosphere or from the quality of the big names of West Brom.”

• So on the basis all four centre backs are fit for duty, cast your vote for who Farke should select at the heart of his defence

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Can you fill the Hellesdon hole? Hunt for contractor to end soakaway saga

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Who gets your vote to be Norwich City’s centre back duo against the Blues?

Christoph Zimmermann is a key part of Norwich City's defence Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From a ‘rotten deal’ to an ‘exciting future for the UK’ - what Norfolk and Waveney’s MPs say about the meaningful vote

Pro and anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London before Tuesday's commons vote on Prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists