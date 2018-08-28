Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It was a perfect example of how the Championship works’ – Canaries are ready for Leeds and Ipswich clashes

PUBLISHED: 18:31 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 29 January 2019

Christoph Zimmermann has been captain during City's last two matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christoph Zimmermann has been captain during City's last two matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The intensity of Norwich City’s bruising battle with Sheffield United was the ideal warm-up for crunch clashes with Leeds and Ipswich, according to defender Christoph Zimmermann.

City face league leaders Leeds in a televised clash on Saturday evening, following by the ultimate banana skin of Paul Lambert’s rock-bottom Town team the following weekend.

“It was a perfect example of how the Championship works,” City’s stand-in skipper said after the 2-2 draw. “I’m certainly not the best person to judge it as I’ve been here for just one-and-a-half years, but that’s the impression I’ve got so far – that every game is tough.

“There are so many different situations in a game, sometimes you are up and happy and thinking you’re having a good game, then you make an easy mistake and the other team comes back. So it’s always ups and downs throughout the game and there are so many games, so many strong opponents and that’s what it could be like for the rest of the season but we have to make sure we get the right results from those games.”

MORE: Zimmermann proud to wear City’s armband during absence of experienced team-mates

Zimmermann has captained City for the last two games, during the injury absence of Timm Klose and Alex Tettey, and has become an established member of Daniel Farke’s defence.

However, the German did have to deal with some difficult moments during his first campaign in English football, so could sympathise with Emi Buendia after the Argentine’s naive foul conceded a penalty against the Blades. The centre-back felt the 22-year-old bounced back from his error quickly though.

“Of course he wasn’t happy about that situation, that wasn’t necessary, especially at that time of the game, seconds before half-time,” Zimmermann continued. “But Emi is still a very young player, we all make mistakes, I know that as well, so it’s up to the team to give him a helping hand.

“He has done very well throughout the rest of the game and we saw that it didn’t affect his game for the second half – and that’s good to see. We all make mistakes but it’s important how we deal with them and how we learn from them.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted and robbed while using city cash point

St Vedast Street at its junction with Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Canaries complete signing of Luton defender Famewo

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke are reportedly looking at Luton youngster Akin Famewo ahead of deadline day Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

‘It was a perfect example of how the Championship works’ – Canaries are ready for Leeds and Ipswich clashes

Christoph Zimmermann has been captain during City's last two matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists