Revealed. Teemu Pukki’s secret to success

PUBLISHED: 09:54 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:54 19 October 2018

Teemu Pukki has been a superb signing for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The secret to Teemu Pukki’s stunning impact at Norwich City is out – hard work.

Pukki returned from international duty with a muscular injury that continues to be assessed by the Canaries’ medical staff ahead of the Championship return at Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old has been a revelation for club and country this season, notching nine goals in 16 appearances, following his free transfer arrival in the summer.

Pukki had spells in Germany and Scotland before leaving Danish club Brondby and his agent, Teemu Turunen, believes the Finnish frontman is now at the peak of his powers.

“Teemu has scored a lot of goals for three years - since making a decision to change his style of play,” he said.

“He runs more, he struggles more, he tackles more, he is in better physical condition and capable of more intense spurts. The whole starting point for the way he plays is different.

“The Danish league was kind of a step backward, but it had to be done. Something had to change, and Teemu realised that was the case. Now he really wants to work.

“People have maybe forgotten that Teemu scored goals in Denmark all the time. Over the past few months, the successes have come from the work he has done over a longer period.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

“Teemu also scored goals in the Bundesliga, and is now a much better player than at that time.”

Turunen, speaking to Finnish daily newspaper Kymen Sanomat, believes Pukki’s flying start to his Norwich career has given him extra self-belief.

“Teemu has been playing an astonishing number of matches in recent weeks and is sure to be tired, but you would not know this,” he said.

“Self-confidence goes hand in hand with hard work.

“The attacker is always under pressure and knows that he has to be able to benefit the team, even if the goals are not being scored.

“I do not know if you can say Teemu was lazy (in the past), but now he has begun to push himself to his limits and to produce this in training and games.”

Pukki scored the winner in each of Finland’s first three Uefa Nations League games, before his early injury exit in this week’s latest 2-0 success over Greece which carried Markku Kanerva’s squad to the brink of promotion.

