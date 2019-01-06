Opinion

Busy shift but concerns persist as Dortmund loanee makes rare City appearance

Felix Passlack made his fifth Norwich City appearance during City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth

Our latest Norwich City player watch kept an eye on FELIX PASSLACK as the Borussia Dortmund right-back made a rare start during the Canaries’ 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat to Portsmouth.

The Borussia Dortmund loanee was given another cup chance to impress at right-back, having played in all four of City’s Carabao Cup games earlier in the season.

The German has only been on the bench for three league games but is yet to play in the Championship. Here’s how his opportunity against Pompey worked out...

1 – Important interception for a throw after poor kick from Michael McGovern allows Pompey to build an early head of steam.

4 – Pushes forward and Grant Hanley picks him out with a long ball, very nearly wins in the air despite size difference against Dion Donohue.

5 – Lovely pass from deep from Ben Marshall but can’t quite control and robbed by Ronan Curtis. Exchanges throw with Todd Cantwell and cross comes off Jordan Rhodes for a goal-kick.

6 – Collects classy back-heel from Cantwell and tees up Marshall to cross but Rhodes can’t win the ball in the air.

14 – Over-hits a pass through to Cantwell after linking with Dennis Srbeny.

18 – Catches Donohue late on the right and perhaps fortunate to not get booked, looks relieved.

20 – Blasts a cross in from the right beyond everyone.

25 – Beaten easily in the air by Curtis but Ben Godfrey deals with the loose ball.

26 – Tidy play with Christoph Zimmermann and Tom Trybull to get out of a tight spot.

28 – Tracks Curtis and puts the ball out for a throw to be safe. Donohue throws to Curtis and Passlack can’t stop cross, McGovern loses flight and Brett Pitman heads up before keeper claims.

30 – Anton Walkes’ cross from the right is flicked on by Evans and the 20-year-old is caught by a stray Pitman arm in the face, goes down in pain and wins a free-kick but doesn’t need treatment, looks dazed.

32 – Curtis takes him on for pace, loses the race and fouls the right-back.

34 – Nice pass from central from Kenny McLean, doesn’t quite control properly but gets a soft foul in his favour against Donohue to win wide free-kick on the right.

36 – Burst of pace away from Curtis and Rhodes just can’t stretch to keep possession.

37 – Matt Clarke runs the length of the pitch, Passlack doesn’t cut out low cross but Zimmermann clears.

41 – Beaten in the air by Curtis but Srbeny nips in to help clear the danger.

45 – Godfrey gets a deflection on Ryan Lowe’s cross, Passlack levers Curtis away, turns and thumps clear to Rhodes, getting a big cheer.

45+1 – Donohue’s low cross deflects off the German but McGovern just manages to prevent a corner.

48 – Lowe leaves Zimmermann for dust but Passlack with vital pace to get across and then win a goal-kick off Gareth Evans.

50 – Marshall free-kick headed out by Clarke and Curtis beats Passlack in the air but City reclaim.

53 – Good tenacity to get in front of Curtis but runs the ball out of play trying to burst forward, to the enjoyment of the away fans.

55 – Has to twist and turn away from Curtis but does thump clear.

58 – Lovely one-two with Cantwell after pushing forward, as City build an attack.

65 – Gets forward well again but cross is blocked.

66 – Clarke again tries to rampage forward but this time Passlack robs the big centre-back.

68 – Donohue gets away from Cantwell and Rhodes, runs the length of the pitch and Passlack can’t stop the cross but Zimmermann clears.

70 – Lovely chip from Zimmermann, chests down and plays Cantwell forward, whose shot is blocked. Passlack picks up and is caught late by Curtis, who is booked.

72 – Another burst from Zimmermann, Rhodes turns the ball to Passlack on the right, picks out Srbeny and the forward fires well over.

74 – Curtis cuts on to his right to cross this time but Godfrey deals with the danger.

81 – Played into the right channel by Cantwell but fires a shot well over, to groans from the home fans.

85 – Replaced by Onel Hernandez

Verdict: Certainly in the thick of the action and a willing asset in attack but final touch was lacking at times, while too many crosses came in from his side and aerial limitations are obvious.

Rating: 6 out of 10