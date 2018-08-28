Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Ex-Norwich City star Bradley Johnson available for Derby County at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 13:59 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 28 December 2018

Tempers flare between Derby's Bradley Johnson and Stoke City's Joe Allen Picture: PA

Tempers flare between Derby's Bradley Johnson and Stoke City's Joe Allen Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson is in line for a return to Carrow Road on Saturday after serving a four-game ban for biting.

Johnson was punished after an incident during Derby’s game against Stoke City in late November when he appeared to bite Joe Allen. The match officials missed the incident, but TV didn’t.

Johnson denied an FA charge of violent conduct while the Stoke player said he had not been bitten. But the FA found Johnson guilty and banned him for four games – he had already accumulated his fifth yellow card of the season which ruled him out for an extra game.

Johnson missed Derby’s games against Swansea, Wigan Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Sheffield United. They won the first two, drew the second two, then lost 3-1 on Boxing Day.

Derby have two other former Norwich players in their squad – Alex Pearce and Andrew Wisdom, who had loan spells at Carrow Road, but have been out of favour under Rams boss Frank Lampard.

Pearce hasn’t featured since the opening day of the season when he was a substitute in the win at Reading, while Wisdom has started just five Championship games, including on Boxing Day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Hammer blow for Canaries with Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis ruled out for weeks

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The best Boxing Day sale deals from Norwich’s independent stores

The Boxing Day Sales. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists