Bournemouth v Norwich City: The Carabao Cup Lowdown

Onel Hernandez has had to settle for a place on the bench during City's last two league games

Can Norwich City take another Premier League scalp in the Carabao Cup? Get in the mood for tonight’s battle at Bournemouth with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Attacking midfielders Marco Stiepermann (tonsillitis) and Todd Cantwell (hamstring) are both ruled out of the trip to the south coast, with late calls to be made on defenders Timm Klose (hip flexor) and Max Aarons (hip abductor), as well as Saturday’s match-winner Emi Buendia (cramp).

Michael McGovern is set to start in goal and striker Jordan Rhodes could be rested with Teemu Pukki potentially fit for a place on the bench, leaving Dennis Srbeny in line to start up front.

Grant Hanley (quad) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are due to return next month, Louis Thompson is seeing a specialist to check on his shoulder injury but will be out until after the next international break.

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (both knee) remain out long term but the likes of Ivo Pinto, Ben Marshall, Felix Passlack, Ben Godfrey, Mario Vrancic and Tom Trybull have all been on the fringes waiting for chances to impress recently. Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour.

BOURNEMOUTH TEAM NEWS

The Cherries are in high spirits, sitting sixth in the Premier League having lost just twice this season, and their only injury concern is forward Josh King who returned from international duty with Norway with an ankle problem. Veteran striker Jermaine Defoe and former Canaries midfielder Andrew Surman are the players in contention to come into a much-changed team.

FROM THE DUGOUT

Daniel Farke

“Of course all the players are hungry but even the players who were pretty much involved in the recent games. For a coach sometimes it is a headache when you have so many games but all the players want to play more than be on the training pitch.

“Every player is looking forward to having games and even the players who were pretty much involved, it is a big game for us because it’s a big challenge, we want to stay greedy and be as successful as we can be.

“It’s not like we annoyed that we have to travel for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, no, each and every player says ‘I feel well, I’m not too tired, I want to play’ so it’s every player, no-one has come into my office and said I don’t want to play.

Mario Vrancic scored winners against Reading and Wigan but has had to be patient

“Every player is pretty greedy to be involved in this game but it’s up to me to make some smart decisions so we will travel with our best available squad and have a strong starting line-up.

“But I won’t take any risks in terms of injury or even a bit too much load for several players.”

Eddie Howe

“They’re a dangerous team, one of the form teams in the country, so we know how hard it will be.

“Their strength this season has been with their team, they have an attacking philosophy and they have momentum so we have to be very careful that we don’t drop our standards.

“I’m very pleased with the players’ attitudes this season, we have a tough game against Norwich and we have to focus on this game, not look too far ahead to Manchester United. That would be my message to the players.”

Michael McGovern is set to return in goal in the Carabao Cup

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (4-2-3-1): McGovern; Passlack, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, Trybull; Buendia, Vrancic, Hernandez; Srbeny

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Boruc; Smith, Simpson, Mings, Rico; Stanislas, Surman, Gosling, Ibe; Mousset; Defoe

REFEREE – Lee Mason (Greater Manchester)

Premier League official has show 24 yellow cards and sent off one player in nine games so far this season, taking charge of Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea last month. Also oversaw City’s 4-3 home defeat to West Brom in August, without getting his cards out.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Sergi Canos of Brentford in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich